Fires

Interstate 5 shut down in both directions due to Salt Fire burning near Redding

Interstate 5 has been closed in both directions due to the ongoing Salt Fire, officials say.

Northbound I-5 is closed at Fawndale Road, about 10 miles north of Redding. Southbound I-5 is closed about 1 mile south of Lakehead, according to Caltrans officials.

The Salt Fire ignited in Shasta County on Wednesday, prompting mandatory evacuations in the Lakehead area.

As of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Salt Fire was estimated at 1,000 acres. Officials are expected to give an update Thursday morning.

The Shasta-Trinity National Forest is responding to the fire. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Cal Fire for short, is assisting.

  Comments  
We've dropped the paywall on this article delivering critical public safety information on this developing story. Please consider a digital subscription to The Sacramento Bee to support local journalists reporting on these wildfires.
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service