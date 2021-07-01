Interstate 5 shut down in both directions due to Salt Fire burning near Redding

Interstate 5 has been closed in both directions due to the ongoing Salt Fire, officials say.

Northbound I-5 is closed at Fawndale Road, about 10 miles north of Redding. Southbound I-5 is closed about 1 mile south of Lakehead, according to Caltrans officials.

The Salt Fire ignited in Shasta County on Wednesday, prompting mandatory evacuations in the Lakehead area.

As of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Salt Fire was estimated at 1,000 acres. Officials are expected to give an update Thursday morning.

The Shasta-Trinity National Forest is responding to the fire. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Cal Fire for short, is assisting.