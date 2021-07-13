Wildfire updates: Beckwourth Complex grows, blaze on doorstep of Yosemite National Park

Major wildfires in the eastern part of California continue to burn in hot, dry conditions, covering over 100,000 acres and forcing evacuations of thousands of residents.

The largest wildfire in the state Tuesday continues to be the Beckwourth Complex, burning 45 miles north of Lake Tahoe in Plumas County. The main fire, the Sugar Fire, saw extreme growth over the weekend, becoming California’s largest wildfire this season. It has charred over 145 square miles, but firefighters were able to gain more control of the spread through the day Monday.

The River Fire, meanwhile, is burning in Mariposa County south of Yosemite National Park. It has expanded rapidly since it began Sunday afternoon, and firefighters are struggling to gain containment.

Other wildfires that burned this month in Northern California are reaching containment. Little spread was seen from the Lava, Salt or Tennant fires in the last 72 hours. Further north, the Bootleg Fire in Oregon continues to threaten California’s power grid, as it burns over 312 square miles about an hour north of the California border.

Here are updates on the major wildfires affecting California residents, as of 9 a.m. Tuesday:

Beckwourth Complex

The Beckwourth Complex, located in the Plumas National Forest between Beckwourth in Plumas County and the Nevada state line, has burned 92,988 acres, or 145 square miles, and are 46% contained.

It is comprised of the Dotta Fire, which started June 30, and the larger Sugar Fire, which started July 2, and both were sparked by lightning. The Dotta Fire is 99% contained after growing to 594 acres.

The complex more than tripled in size through the weekend, growing from 25,000 acres Friday to 89,000 acres Monday morning. But firefighters were able to gain more control Monday, keeping expansion to under 3,000 acres while increasing containment from 23% to 46%.

Over the weekend, the fire closed Highway 395 on multiple occasions as it jumped the road and burned into the town of Doyle. Firefighters have been able to keep the highway open since 6 p.m. Sunday.

Mandatory evacuations remain for about 3,000 residents in Plumas and Lassen counties. Some mandatory evacuations were put in place in Washoe County, Nevada, over the weekend, but were lifted Monday. Officials also lifted some orders around the town of Doyle.

Several buildings in the town were seen burning Saturday. A damage assessment team has been assigned to the fire complex by U.S. Forest Service officials, and has not yet issued information as to structure damages.

The complex’s expansion last week was driven mostly by hot winds, which gusted up to 30 mph. Officials said Tuesday that they expect the weather to remain dry and the wind behavior to continue, with forecasts of gusts around 25 mph Tuesday.

“Extreme heat and dry conditions could continue to cause potentially dangerous fire behavior,” officials said Tuesday.

Beckwourth Complex map Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter.

Source: National Interagency Fire Center

River Fire

The River Fire has burned 9,500 acres (15 square miles) since it began Sunday afternoon, and sits at 15% containment. The fire is burning on the border of Mariposa County and Madera County, southwest of Yosemite National Park.

The fire has grown rapidly, hitting 9,500 acres in less than 48 hours. The fire doubled in size through the day Monday, though firefighters were able to increase containment from 5% to 15%.

Evacuation orders are in place across Madera County, and areas of Mariposa County near the fire are open to residents only. As of Tuesday morning, five structures have been destroyed in the fire.

The fire is situated about 10 miles south of Mariposa, and 16 miles from the southern entrance to Yosemite National Park. Smoke from the fire has descended into the San Joaquin Valley and is expected to linger in Fresno.

River Fire map Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter.

Source: National Interagency Fire Center

Bootleg Fire

The Bootleg Fire in central Oregon has charred over 200,000 acres (312 square miles), with no significant progress on containment. The fire is burning 35 miles northeast of Klamath Falls and about 45 miles north of the California border.

The fire had grown rapidly since Thursday, before leveling out and burning just 5,000 acres through the day Sunday. Rapid growth picked back up Monday, with the fire growing an additional 50,000 acres through Monday afternoon and evening.

Seven homes and 43 outbuildings were destroyed in the fire as of Monday morning. Over 1,000 homes are under evacuation orders.

The fire has disrupted three major electricity transmission lines, which provide up to 5,500 megawatts of electricity to California. As a heat wave hit the state over the weekend, California’s power grid was stretched thin.

The California Independent System Operator issued back-to-back flex alerts Friday and Saturday in a push to conserve power during the heatwave. At one point Friday evening, the ISO issued a Stage 2 emergency alert, as the Oregon fire and the heat caused strain on the power grid. It was only the second Stage 2 alert since 2006.

Bootleg Fire map Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter.

Source: National Interagency Fire Center

Additional Northern California fires

Major fires that have raged in Northern California over the past two weeks have begun to slow. The Lava, Salt and Tennant fires have not shown significant growth in the last 72 hours, and all have containment rates about 75%.

Crews are engaged in mop-up efforts in Shasta and Siskiyou Counties. The Lava Fire continues to spread slightly on Mount Shasta, where rugged terrain makes it difficult for firefighters to hold fire lines. The fire is 77% contained.

The Salt and Tennant fires are 90% and 100% contained, respectively.

The fires collectively charred over 48,000 acres. Current estimates say the fires destroyed 49 buildings, 39 of which were homes.

All evacuation orders have been lifted in the areas of the three fires.