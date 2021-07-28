Smoke pushes Sacramento air quality to unhealthy limit — which wildfire is causing it?

Smoke from the Dixie Fire is seen north of Yuba City along Highway 70 on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Smoke from the fire blanketed the Sacramento Valley on Wednesday, July 28 2021.

Smoke coming from the massive Dixie Fire, burning about 100 miles north of the city, has pushed air quality in Sacramento into the unhealthy range Wednesday.

An alert from the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Pollution Control District said one of its air quality monitors downtown registered an AQI reading of 158 just after noon.

At that level, residents with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children are most at risk from the poor air quality and all residents should limit their outdoor exposure.

Emily Heller, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Sacramento office, said that the smoke arrived due to expected northerly winds at the Dixie Fire.

“As well as the winds, there was a strong inversion this morning, sort of keeping the smoke confined to lower levels of the atmosphere,” Heller added. The inversion — a bubble of warmer-than-expected air — explains why so many residents can smell the smoke.

Heller said the wind is expected to switch directions and the inversion should lift a bit into the afternoon, and most of the smoke should leave the area by late afternoon.

The Dixie Fire has burned over 217,000 acres in Plumas, Butte and Tehama counties as of Wednesday morning.

Wondering why the sky looks hazy/smoky today? Satellite view shows that smoke is streaming from the Dixie Fire through Feather River Canyon then southward down the Central Valley. #dixiefire #CAwx pic.twitter.com/bP9REV5JNJ — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 28, 2021

Sacramento has dodged the smoke for most of the summer, major wildfires pumping out toxic emissions in California, Oregon and Western Canada have moved across the continent to the Midwest and East Coast.

Wednesday’s hint of smoke is a reminder that southerly winds will shift in the coming months to northerly winds, which are known in California as Diablo or Santa Ana winds. That shift could push more dangerous pollutant into the capital region if wildfires continue to rage to the north and east.

Scientists have long known that smoke inhalation can have significant health effects on humans. But recent studies are showing that wildfire smoke may be more dangerous than previously suspected, and could pose significant risks even when inhaled for a short amount of time.

This month, the California Air Resources Board released a study that analyzed the smoke from a number of California wildfires, including the 2018 Camp Fire, California’s deadliest wildfire to date. The study found that smoke from structure-destroying wildfires contains an array of toxic chemicals such as lead and zinc.

In Chico, the site measured nearest to the Camp Fire, lead concentration in the air spiked to over 50 times the normal average when smoke from the fire descended into the city.

In another study published in March, a team of researchers from the Scripps Institute of Oceanography at UC San Diego found that the fine particulate matter in the air during wildfires may be up to ten times more dangerous to humans than those same fine particles when they exist in non-smoky air.

Fine particulate matter can lodge in the lungs and sink into the bloodstream, and are therefore the cause of most pollution and smoke-related illnesses.

