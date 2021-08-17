Where’s the Caldor Fire burning? Blaze threatens rural homes, Sly Park summer camp

The Caldor Fire swept with frenzied growth late Monday into Tuesday morning through a largely wooded part of rural El Dorado County in Northern California, destroying buildings as it tripled in size overnight.

Where exactly is it burning, and how many people live in the region?

The fire is about 60 miles east of Sacramento along the Highway 50 corridor. The largest population center nearby is Pollock Pines, home to about 7,000 residents, which straddles the highway roughly 10 miles to the northwest of the community of Grizzly Flats.

The incident started Saturday evening about four miles south of Grizzly Flats, where about 1,200 people live, and two miles east of Omo Ranch, home to roughly 300.

Extremely rapid growth led to mandatory evacuations Tuesday morning for those two communities, extending east into parts of Somerset, a community of about 3,600 people about six miles from Grizzly Flats. Happy Valley, a very sparsely populated area a couple of miles north of Grizzly Flats, was also evacuated.

Forest Service officials later Tuesday morning announced an evacuation order for the Sly Park area and a warning for the Pollock Pines area.

Cal Fire and U.S. Forest Service officials confirmed structures have been destroyed, but said it remains too dangerous for a full damage assessment.

The two agencies wrote in a morning incident report that there is continued threat to more than 2,000 structures, including homes and outbuildings in Omo Ranch and Grizzly Flats “as well as private businesses, commercial timberlands, vineyards and other agricultural lands.”

Authorities also wrote the Caldor Fire “is predicted to impact Sly Park Lake and interstate travel including important evacuation routes.” The fire is about midway between Highway 50, to the north, and Highway 88, to the south, which are the only routes toward Nevada in the area.

Sly Park is a popular campground and recreation area around Jenkinson Lake. There is also a cluster of homes east of the lake, across Sly Park Road, where roughly 500 people reside.

The fire spread toward the north early Tuesday morning, and 20 mph gusts from the southeast were in Tuesday afternoon’s forecast from the National Weather Service.

The weather service has a red flag warning in place for most of Northern California from Tuesday evening through Wednesday warning of 35 mph gusts from the northeast, which could flip the direction of the fire and its stream of smoke.

Caldor Fire map Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter.

Source: National Interagency Fire Center

Also evacuated early Tuesday was Leoni Meadows, a youth summer camp just north of the fire’s ignition point.

Leoni Meadows around 5 a.m. posted photos and videos to Facebook showing evacuation of the camp, under a deep red sky with active flames in close proximity.

“Everyone is out safely,” Leoni Meadows wrote.