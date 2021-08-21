Red flag warning for Caldor Fire carries threat of strong winds, ‘rapid fire spread’

Winds forecast for Northern California amid a Saturday red flag warning in El Dorado County have the potential to whip up the already highly active Caldor Fire, which burned through the town of Grizzly Flats this week.

The National Weather Service’s Sacramento office issued the red flag warning for a large portion of El Dorado County, including much of the Caldor Fire area, now 82,444 acres and still uncontained amid bone-dry conditions.

The Weather Service predicted fast-moving gusts in the area of the fire, blowing northeast and potentially up to 40 mph, starting about 11 a.m. and lasting through 8 p.m.

“These winds combined with low humidity and continued extremely dry fuels may result in critical fire weather conditions in the vicinity of the Caldor Fire,” meteorologists wrote in the red flag warning.

A red flag warning for Saturday, Aug. 11. National Weather Service

Crews fighting the Caldor Fire are already facing off against a highly active wildfire. In a Saturday morning update from Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service, officials said that the fire was active in all areas overnight, adding nearly 10,000 acres of charred landscape to the fire’s total.

“Due to very dry receptive fuel beds, the vegetation is igniting easily throughout the fire area,” fire officials said in the morning update.

The incoming winds are a cause for concern for Forest Service crews, which expects “conditions for rapid fire spread and growth” on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the Caldor Fire exploded in size and burned through Grizzly Flats, destroying most of the small mountain town. Many homes, plus an elementary school, a church and a post office were destroyed.

As of Saturday morning, the fire has destroyed 245 structures and damaged 13 more. A new damage assessment map released Saturday and available to the public online shows a swath of destruction through Grizzly Flats. Official damage assessments are still ongoing and the map is not a complete overview of damages.

Fire officials say 15,000 structures are still threatened by the blaze, and thousands of residents remain evacuated from areas surrounding the fire. Much of El Dorado County is under mandatory evacuation orders, spanning from Pollock Pines and Sly Park out to Strawberry. An evacuation warning stretches nearly to Lake Tahoe’s Emerald Bay. A full map of El Dorado County’s evacuation orders and warnings is available online.

On Friday, Caltrans shut down Highway 50 in both directions from Pollock Pines to Meyers over potential Caldor Fire hazards, a 46-mile stretch of road that serves as the main link between Sacramento and the Lake Tahoe area.

An official fire progression map of the Caldor Fire shows that the blaze remains active south of the highway. Although the incoming southwesterly winds could potentially push the blaze toward Highway 50, Cal Fire officials have made it a priority to keep the fire south of the road.

The Caldor Fire started on Aug. 14 near Omo Ranch and remained relatively small until late Monday, when it tripled in size overnight. The expected containment date for the Caldor Fire is Aug. 31.

A total of 1,558 fire personnel have been assigned to the Caldor Fire, along with 20 helicopters, 22 dozers and 142 fire engines. Two civilians have been injured by the fire.

Caldor Fire map Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter.

Source: National Interagency Fire Center