Wildfire in El Dorado County burning near Grizzly Flats prompts evacuation orders

A small but active wildfire burning Sunday in a rural area of El Dorado County has prompted evacuations.

The Caldor Fire started Saturday just before 7 p.m. about four miles south of Grizzly Flats, east of Omo Ranch. It has burned 300 acres and Forest Service crews have not yet managed to contain it.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday ordered evacuations for a 1.5-mile radius surrounding the fire and warned residents in parts of Omo Ranch and Leoni Meadows that they should be “on alert and prepared to evacuate.”

CAL FIRE has 4 engine companies, 2 handcrews, 2 dozers, multiple aircraft and support personnel assisting the USFS on the Caldor Fire. The fire is located east of Omo Ranch.

An evacuation center is open at Diamond Springs Fire Hall.

In a Sunday morning status update, the U.S. Forest Service said that rough landscape has made the fight difficult, as the fire continued to burn actively.

“Night firefighting and challenging terrain made accessing the fire difficult,” Forest Service officials said. “The fire burned very actively throughout the night. Direct attack was used where possible to do so safely.”

About 90 fire personnel were assigned to the fire as of Sunday morning. The Forest Service has requested additional resources to help fight the Caldor Fire, including air tankers and ground equipment.