Fremont woman arrested on suspicion of setting El Dorado County wildfire

El Dorado County deputies arrested a woman on suspicion of setting a wildfire near Echo Summit on Wednesday.

In a news release, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said Viola Liu, 43, of Fremont was taken into custody after a fire started in the area of Aspen Creek Tract near Echo Summit.

Deputies responding to the fire were told by fire personnel that there was an arson suspect still at the scene. They contacted Liu, who was wearing a bikini and covered in scratches and soot.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Liu admitted to starting the fire, which “corroborated other evidence in the investigation.”

Liu was arrested and booked into the El Dorado County jail on suspicion of arson, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.

As of Saturday afternoon, Liu remained in El Dorado County custody.