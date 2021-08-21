Wildfire updates: Northern California winds a concern for crews fighting Dixie Fire

Crews fighting the massive Dixie Fire in Northern California are bracing for winds that could increase fire activity, even as the fire’s spread has moderated.

The Dixie Fire, burning mostly in Butte, Plumas and Lassen counties, has charred 714,219 acres, or about 1,116 square miles, and although its overnight growth was modest, adding only 14,000 acres to its total, fire officials say incoming winds could reactivate fire activity. Containment has held at 35%.

The National Weather Service’s Sacramento office forecast gusty winds throughout Northern California on Saturday, prompting a red flag warning for the Caldor Fire zone in El Dorado County.

Although the Dixie Fire zone is not included in the red flag warning, local wind speeds are still expected to be high enough to cause concern for crews fighting the blaze.

“Southwest winds will continue on Saturday, as another dry cold front moves across the region,” Cal Fire officials wrote in a Saturday morning update. “Wind gusts are likely, along with enhanced fire weather concerns.”

Overnight, a change in winds caused fire spotting near Genesee Valley and Devil’s Punchbowl in an area that is difficult for crews to access and which has been difficult to extinguish.

“The spot fire in the Devil’s Punchbowl was driven by intense winds and grew despite repeated retardant drops while conditions allowed for flights,” Cal Fire said in the morning update. “All available resources are continuing point protection and aggressively defending lines previously created around homes.”

A U.S. Forest Service update indicated that resources have been pushed into the Genesee Valley area in order to protect Taylorsville and surrounding communities.

A large spot fire expanded near the town of Janesville on Thursday, and continues to threaten homes in the area of the town. Structure protection in Janesville remains a priority for U.S. Forest Service crews.

The Weather Service expects southwesterly winds in the area of Susanville to gust between 25 and 30 mph. Earlier this week, the fire appeared headed northeast toward the city before a wind change, but Saturday’s winds could again push the Dixie Fire in the direction of the Lassen County seat.

The fire, the second-largest in state history and the largest of the year, has proven destructive. A total of 1,230 structures have been destroyed, among which includes 656 single-family homes. Another 90 structures have been damaged.

Earlier this month, much of the town of Greenville was destroyed as the Dixie Fire burned through, leaving many without homes.

More than 16,000 structures remain threatened by the blaze, and evacuation orders remain in place throughout Plumas, Lassen and Tehama counties. An official map of active evacuation orders and warnings for the area is available online.

The fire started on July 14, potentially sparked by Pacific Gas & Electric equipment. The cause is still under official investigation.

A total of 5,670 fire personnel have been assigned to the Dixie Fire, along with 19 helicopters, 206 dozers and 463 engines.

