Wildfire updates: Fire activity slows at Caldor, Dixie fires as some areas repopulate

Firefighters are making progress Saturday on California’s two largest wildfires lifting hopes for tens of thousands of residents who are waiting this weekend to return.

Lighter winds and higher humidity continue to reduce the spread of flames and fire crews were quick to take advantage by doubling down on burning and cutting fire lines around the Dixie and Caldor fires.

The Dixie Fire, which has burned through parts of Butte, Tehama, Plumas, Shasta and Lassen counties, is the second-largest wildfire ever recorded in California history.

Meanwhile, the Caldor Fire burning in El Dorado and Amador counties, remains a high priority for fire officials. The wildfire has forced evacuations of much of El Dorado County and has displaced many others in surrounding areas.

Here’s the latest on the fires, as of Saturday afternoon:

Caldor Fire

The Caldor Fire has burned 214,107 acres and is 37% contained, making it the 15th-largest wildfire in California history.

Crews on the Caldor Fire reported favorable conditions in the area, allowing for a chance to strengthen control lines.

Bulldozers with giant blades, crews armed with shovels and a fleet of aircraft dropping hundreds of thousands of gallons of water and fire retardant helped keep the fire’s advance to a couple of thousand acres — a fraction of its explosive spread last month and the smallest increase in two weeks.

“The incident continues to look better and better every day,” Tim Burton, an operations chief with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention, told firefighters at a Saturday briefing. “A large part of that is due to your hard work as well as the weather cooperating in the last week or so.”

The northeast section of the immense Sierra Nevada blaze was still within a few miles of South Lake Tahoe and the Nevada state line but fire officials said it hadn’t made any significant advances in several days and wasn’t challenging containment lines in long sections of its perimeter.

Another area of concern is the southern edge of Echo Lake, where rough terrain has made the fire fight difficult for crews. Fire teams are prepared for structure protection efforts along Pioneer Trail and elsewhere along the north flank of the fire.

On Friday, some evacuation orders were reduced to warnings for areas on the west side of the fire. Residents of parts of Sly Park, Grizzly Flats West and all of Happy Valley were allowed to return, along with residents of Gopher Hole Road and Moonshadow.

But there was no timeline for allowing the return of 22,000 South Lake Tahoe residents and others across the state line in Douglas County, Nevada, who were evacuated days ago. Authorities were taking that decision day by day.

“It’s all based on fire behavior,” said Jake Cagle, a fire operations section chief. “For now, things are looking good ... we’re getting close.”

As of Thursday, the Caldor Fire had displaced about 48,000 residents, according to the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

Fire officials said that 31,901 structures still remain threatened by the fire, which has already destroyed 687 homes. Another 187 minor structures have been burned by the blaze.

Fire crews expect the Caldor Fire to be fully contained by Sept. 27. Seven firefighters and two civilians have been hurt by the fire. A total of 4,662 fire personnel are assigned to the fire, plus 27 helicopters, 319 engines and 91 dozers.

El Dorado County officials on Friday took steps to curb barbecuing at public parks ahead of the Labor Day weekend due to concerns over fire activity. Although fires and barbecue use were already prohibited, officials said they would be covering, locking or removing barbecues at county parks.

Dixie Fire

The Dixie Fire has burned a total of 885,954 acres, trailing California’s biggest wildfire ever, the 2020 August Complex, by less than 150,000 acres. Crews have contained 55% of the fire.

Amid moderate weather conditions, fire crews reported minimal activity on the west side of the fire, burning in the Lassen National Forest, in a morning update.

“Overnight, the fire activity was limited to lower intensity ground fire in the understory,” U.S. Forest Service and Cal Fire officials said. “Today, the inversion will begin to set in keeping more smoke in the fire area. Interior islands will continue to burn out and create short range spotting if near the control lines.”

Fire officials said that the weather could change for the worse over the weekend, bringing in higher temperatures and returning winds.

“Temperatures will continue to rise through the weekend,” officials said in the morning update. “The relative humidity will remain low and winds will return to a general southwest flow.”

The east side of the fire, burning in the Plumas National Forest, has continued to face southwesterly winds.

“Wind-driven flames pushed out of the southeast end of the fire,” fire officials said. “As a result, crews worked overnight to protect structures in Dixie Valley and build line to halt the spread.”

Crews will be preparing to protect structures in Milford, near the south shore of Honey Lake.

As of Thursday, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said that 2,700 residents remained under evacuation orders, mostly in Plumas County, due to the Dixie Fire. On Friday, an evacuation order for Greenville was lifted, but new evacuations were ordered for Milford and Herlong.

On Saturday, the west side of Milford was reduced to an evacuation warning, as was the Juniper Lake and Snag Lake areas, and evacuation warnings were lifted near Coppervale.

Fire officials said that 6,544 structures remain threatened by the fire. A total of 1,282 structures have been destroyed in the fire, included 688 single-family homes. Another 92 structures have been damaged. More than 3,800 fire personnel are assigned to the Dixie Fire, along with 24 helicopters, 266 engines and 136 dozers.

California has experienced increasingly larger and deadlier wildfires in recent years as climate change has made the West much warmer and drier over the past 30 years. Scientists have said weather will continue to be more extreme and wildfires more frequent, destructive and unpredictable. No deaths have been reported so far this fire season.