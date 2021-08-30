Slight damage to Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort. See the scene after Caldor Fire burned through

Ski runs, forest areas and a vehicle maintenance structure were burned at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort by the Caldor Fire on Sunday night and Monday. This comes after cabins near the resort on Highway 50 were burned Sunday.

However, firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading at the resort, located near Twin Bridges in the mountains south of Lake Tahoe. Snow cannons were set up as hoses to water down propane tanks, the main lodge and other buildings. The ski lifts, as well as the nearby Lodge at Adventure Mountain resort, were also intact.

“Because of the wind conditions and fire activity, it’s still not safe,” said Capt. Keith Wade, a spokesman for Cal Fire.

On Sunday, Cal Fire issued an evacuation order for Alpine County and El Dorado County, where the resort is situated. The latest update by Cal Fire and Forest Service shows that the Caldor Fire, which has been active for 16 days, is at 14% containment and had spread to 177,260 acres, or 277 square miles, as of Monday morning.

The fire had also forced the evacuation of the entire city of South Lake Tahoe and other communities in the Tahoe basin.