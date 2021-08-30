Caldor Fire: South Lake Tahoe under evacuation warning as gusty winds pose more risk

Intense weekend growth on the Caldor Fire led emergency authorities to place the entire city of South Lake Tahoe under an evacuation warning, with mandatory orders also expanded Sunday to include Meyers and much of the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Cabins burned near the summit, and critical fire weather conditions are anticipated starting midday Monday and lasting through at least Tuesday.

The warning for South Lake Tahoe means the city’s roughly 22,000 residents should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice if authorities upgrade the evacuation to a mandatory order. All city operations and facilities except public safety are closed until further notice, South Lake Tahoe city officials wrote in a Facebook post Monday morning.

Mandatory orders were also expanded into parts of Amador and Alpine counties, along with Desolation Wilderness.

A nearly 50-mile stretch of Highway 50 between Pollock Pines and Meyers remains closed. Highway 88 is also closed for a similar length, between the Dew Drop bypass in Amador County to Picketts Junction with Highway 89 in Alpine County, according to Caltrans.

Those evacuating from areas near South Lake Tahoe must either head on Highway 89 along the west side of the lake — which is under an evacuation warning as far north as Tahoma — or Highway 50 on the east side, into Nevada at Stateline.

**New Evacuation Orders and Evacuation Warnings, 8-29-21 at 9:00pm**



There is a detailed map on the attached Cal Fire Press Release. In summary, the entire Desolation Wilderness is now on Evacuation Order and the entire Lake Tahoe Basin is on Evacuation Warning. https://t.co/xsPdfns3c1 — El Dorado Sheriff (@ElDoradoSheriff) August 30, 2021

More than 20,000 structures are threatened by the Caldor Fire and nearly 500 homes have already been destroyed, many of them in the town of Grizzly Flats south of Pollock Pines, according to Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service.

Fire risk early this week is dire, with gusty winds expected to sweep into the Tahoe area Monday and Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for critical fire weather conditions, in place for much of the Sierra Nevada mountains and surrounding foothills from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Forecasts predict gusts blowing in from the southwest could reach up to about 25 mph near South Lake Tahoe on Monday.

The Caldor Fire is now 177,260 acres (277 square miles) with 14% containment, Cal Fire and Forest Service officials reported Monday morning. It grew nearly 10,000 acres overnight.

Caldor Fire map Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter.

Source: National Interagency Fire Center

The fire is spotting ahead of itself with embers traveling up to half a mile, Cal Fire said in its morning incident update.

“Fuel conditions remain critical and we still see active crown runs and group torching in the northeastern divisions of the fire,” which is near Tahoe, the Monday morning incident report reads in part.

Some may choose to evacuate ahead of mandatory orders. Barton Memorial Hospital, which has 63 patient beds and a skilled nursing facility with 48 resident beds, said Sunday night it was evacuating those patients. The hospital’s emergency department remains open as of Monday morning.

The blaze sparked Aug. 14 in rugged terrain south of Pollock Pines. It erupted in its early days, largely destroying the town of Grizzly Flats and prompting urgent evacuations for the Pollock Pines, Sly Park and Kyburz areas. The fire has crept east along Highway 50 over the past two weeks, burning this past weekend on both the north and south sides of the highway.

The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said Sunday evening that nearly 30,000 residents have evacuated from El Dorado County, plus nearly 4,000 more from Amador and Alpine counties, due to the Caldor Fire.

Two civilians have been injured by the Caldor Fire, both of them in Grizzly Flats, along with three first responders, according to Cal Fire and the Forest Service.