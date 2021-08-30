Patients evacuated from South Lake Tahoe hospital as Caldor Fire creeps toward city

All patients were being evacuated Sunday night from Barton Memorial Hospital in South Lake Tahoe due to the Caldor Fire, which flared intensely over the weekend. The hospital’s emergency department remains open.

Emergency officials on Sunday evening expanded mandatory evacuation orders into parts of the Lake Tahoe Basin. The entire city of South Lake Tahoe was placed under an evacuation warning, meaning residents should be ready to leave on a moment’s notice.

The hospital is evacuating ahead of the warning being potentially upgraded to an order.

“With Caldor Fire evacuation warnings extended, Barton Memorial Hospital is evacuating all patient,” Barton Health wrote in a Facebook post just before 10 p.m. “Patients will be transferred to regional partner facilities & patients’ families will be notified. Barton’s Emergency Department remains open for emergent health needs only.”

Barton Memorial has 63 patient beds and a skilled nursing facility with 48 resident beds.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many were occupied. According to the state health department, Barton had six patients positive with COVID-19 as of Saturday.