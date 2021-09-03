Caldor Fire grows minimally near Tahoe as winds stay calm, but spot fires linger

Crews made good progress on containment lines and saw limited growth on the Caldor Fire late Thursday, as weather conditions at the Lake Tahoe Basin continue to improve late in the week.

The blaze is now 212,907 acres (333 square miles), Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service said in a Friday morning incident report. The fire grew by less than 3,000 acres and containment increased from 25% to 29% since Thursday morning.

The city of South Lake Tahoe as well as communities to the south in the Lake Tahoe Basin and along the west shore of the lake remain under mandatory evacuation orders. Evacuations are also still mandatory across nearly all of eastern El Dorado County, as well as in parts of Douglas County in Nevada, including the communities of Kingsbury and Lake Village.

The four major casinos in Stateline have closed their floors to gamblers, though they remain open to fire personnel for use in operations planning.

The fire earlier this week hopped Highway 89 just south of Meyers, driving to the northeast about a mile east of Pioneer Trail amid gusty winds Monday through Wednesday. Cal Fire officials said Thursday and Friday that dozer lines and other containment efforts have done a good job so far in protecting subdivisions of homes in the basin.

But the fire is still presenting some challenges.

“Spot fires from the wind event two days ago continue to be found and firefighters engaged when safe to do so,” officials wrote in Friday’s situation report.

On the west end of the fire, closer to where it ignited, authorities on Wednesday reduced evacuation orders to warnings for portions of the Pollock Pines and Camino areas. Orders were reduced in those regions north of Highway 50, but remained in place south of the highway as of Friday morning.

The fire started Aug. 14 south of Pollock Pines and south of the town of Grizzly Flats. The town of about 1,200 people was largely destroyed during an intense initial run of the fire.

Cal Fire now reports the Caldor Fire has destroyed at least 661 homes, along with 12 businesses, many of them in Grizzly Flats.

Caldor Fire map Red circles on this live-updating map are hot spots detected by satellite in the past 2 to 12 hours. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. A dot represents the center point of a one-kilometer area where heat was detected. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter.

Source: National Interagency Fire Center

Fire burning near Kirkwood

Another area of concern this week has been the Kirkwood Mountain Resort area.

Cal Fire in its Friday morning update said “minimal fire growth” occurred on that flank of the fire overnight. The fire has burned to the western edge of Lake Kirkwood, mapping shows.

Several ski resorts — Kirkwood, Heavenly and Sierra-at-Tahoe — reported using their snowmaking machines this week in efforts to protect their slopes and infrastructure.

A snow blower shoots water at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, after the Caldor Fire burned through the area. The resort escaped major damage. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Water advice for those returning home

The El Dorado Irrigation District is advising that residents repopulating, as orders are lifted in places like Pollock Pines, run their tap water for a few minutes upon returning home.

“Water that has remained in service lines during evacuation periods can result in customers detecting taste and odor issues that may be easily addressed by flushing the taps,” the district wrote.

Irrigation district officials say the water is safe to drink, as distribution piping was not affected by the Caldor Fire.