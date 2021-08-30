See photos of evacuations and damage as Caldor Fire burns toward South Lake Tahoe

The sudden movement of the Caldor Fire on Sunday night resulted in the evacuation of the South Lake Tahoe and the loss of a number of homes along Highway 50 — but beloved recreation site Camp Sacramento and the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort remained largely unscathed.

Evacuation of South Lake Tahoe

Samuel Stoddart and Sandra Figueroa wait for a room with their dog, Bella, their truck and their boat at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe casino in Stateline, Nevada, on Monday after a mandatory evacuation from their South Lake Tahoe home because of the Caldor Fire’s approach. They said they have been waiting at the hotel for 3 hours, after a two-hour drive over the short distance. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Traffic is backed up on Highway 89 heading north toward the junction with Highway 50 as South Lake Tahoe residents evacuate to the east as the Caldor Fire approaches their city on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

D.J. Evans packs up his home with girlfriend Karlyn Malicdem as they prepare to evacuate South Lake Tahoe as the Caldor Fire burns toward the city on Monday. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Cabins burn along Highway 50

A cabin near the Aspen Creek Tract is engulfed in flames along Highway 50 east of Twin Bridges on Sunday evening. A several homes were destroyed in the area. Sara Nevis snevis@sacbee.com

A burned fireplace is all that remains of a home Monday after the Caldor Fire passed through the area along Highway 50 near Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort in the Eldorado National Forest. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

A cabin is engulfed in flames along Highway 50 near the Aspen Creek Tract east of Twin Bridges on Sunday. Sara Nevis snevis@sacbee.com

Smoke from the Caldor Fire fills a valley between Strawberry and Camp Sacramento on Highway 50 on Sunday. Sara Nevis snevis@sacbee.com

The sky glows red at Echo Summit on Highway 50 as the Caldor Fire burns to the west on Sunday. Sara Nevis

Camp Sacramento saved

A lodge building stands at Camp Sacramento on Monday after firefighters worked through the night to save the beloved recreation site from the Caldor Fire. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Fire crews from Santa Clara put out hot spots on Monday at Camp Sacramento in the Eldorado National Forest during the Caldor Fire. The firefighters worked through the night to protect the beloved recreation site. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

A lodge building stands at Camp Sacramento on Monday after firefighters worked through the night to save the beloved recreation site from the Caldor Fire. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Sierra-at-Tahoe survives

A snow blower shoots water at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort on Monday after the Caldor Fire burned through the area. The resort escaped major damage. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Larry Bopp of AIG surveys damage on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, to a maintenance building at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort that was destroyed overnight during the Caldor Fire in the Eldorado National Forest. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

A burned control booth stands amid smoke at the Sierra- at-Tahoe ski resort after the Caldor Fire burned through the area on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. The resort used snow blowers to spray water to protect its structures, most of which were saved. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com