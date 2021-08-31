Fires

Interactive map shows where every wildfire is burning in California

By The Sacramento Bee

Wildfires have already burned nearly 1.8 million acres in California this year, according to Cal Fire. Those blazes have destroyed nearly 3,000 structures.

This interactive map shows where major fires are burning in California and the rest of the nation, including updates on the Caldor Fire burning near Lake Tahoe.

Other large fires on the map as of Tuesday include the Dixie Fire burning across five counties in Northern California and the Monument Fire in Trinity County.

Active fires

This map shows wildfires larger than 1 acre within the past 7 days. The larger the circle, the larger the wildfire by acres. Data is from the US Department of the Interior, Office of Wildland Fire, IRWIN, NIFC, NASA, NOAA, and ESRI and is updated every 15 minutes.

Open
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

California Wildfires newsletter

Get the Bee's latest coverage on wildfires in our state.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Next
Related stories from Sacramento Bee
  Comments  
We've dropped the paywall on this article delivering critical public safety information on this developing story. Please consider a digital subscription to The Sacramento Bee to support local journalists reporting on these wildfires.
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service