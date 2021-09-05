100-acre fire underneath Foresthill Bridge prompts evacuation warnings near Auburn

A fire that started underneath the Foresthill Bridge on Sunday afternoon prompted evacuations from the Auburn State Recreation Area, according to Cal Fire officials.

The wildfire, dubbed the Bridge Fire by Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, started just before 1 p.m. and grew to about 100 acres by 4:30 p.m.

Cal Fire officials said that the California Department of Parks and Recreation was evacuating visitors at the Auburn State Recreation Area near the fire as it began spotting across Foresthill Road. The fire on the south side was about 60 acres and was more than 40 acres on the north side, according to Cal Fire.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media update that no homes were threatened by the fire as of 3 p.m. Foresthill Road and Old Foresthill Road were closed in the area.

“If you are in Foresthill DO NOT try to drive to Auburn,” Placer Sheriff’s officials wrote.

California Wildfires newsletter Get the Bee's latest coverage on wildfires in our state. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

An evacuation warning was issued by the Sheriff’s Office just before 4:30 p.m. for the areas east of Highway 80 near Clipper Gap.

Evacuation WARNING in the following area-



Applegate Road on the north

Boole Road to the river on the east

The North Fork of the American River on the South

Bell Road at Musso Road on the west #BridgeFire pic.twitter.com/rWGDGjDJRW — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) September 5, 2021

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said it would be sending a multi-agency strike team of five wildland fire engines to the Bridge Fire.

The Foresthill Bridge is about three miles northeast of the city of Auburn.