Update: Maps show where the KNP Complex Fire continues to burn in Sequoia National Park

The entrance to Sequoia National Park is closed due to the KNP Complex Fire, which has burned 3,024 with 0% containment as of Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

A pair of wildfires continue to burn in Sequoia National Park, 80 miles southeast of Fresno.

Combined, the KNP Complex Fire has burned 5,861 acres, according to an update from the National Park Service on Tuesday.

The fires are burning to the northeast of the park entrance’s off of Highway 198.

The Colony Fire is now at 1,040 acres, near the Yucca Drainage near Crystal Cave Road north of the Generals Highway.

The Paradise Fire started near the middle fork of the Kaweah River and has now burned 4,821 acres and crossed north across the Generals Highway.

Neither fire is yet burning near the park’s Sequoia groves, including the Giant Forest to the northeast. But the National Park Service remains concerned about potential threats.

Another wildfire, also started by lightening strikes on Friday is burning some 70 miles south in the Sequoia National Forest and Tule River Indian Reservation. The Windy Fire has burned 1,454 acres.