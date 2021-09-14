Sheriff orders new evacuations in Three Rivers due to KNP Complex Fire in Sequoia National Park

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon ordered a partial evacuation of Three Rivers as the KNP Complex Fire continued to spread in nearby Sequoia National Park.

The order covered Mineral King Drive up to the park boundary, including Oak Grove Bridge to Highway 198, Sierra King Drive, Crest Lane, Hammond Drive and Oak Grove Drive. Dinely Drive was not covered in the order.

Evacuation warnings are in effect for all structures from Old Three Rivers Road and Blossom Drive to South Fork Drive, including South Fork Drive up Highway 198 to Mineral King Drive, including side roads.

By Tuesday afternoon, evacuation orders covered Silver City and Cabin Cove on Mineral King Road; and the community of Sycamore within the park.

The wildfire had consumed 5,861 acres, according to an update from the National Park Service on Tuesday.

The Colony Fire is now at 1,040 acres, near the Yucca Drainage near Crystal Cave Road north of the Generals Highway.

The Paradise Fire started near the middle fork of the Kaweah River and has now burned 4,821 acres and crossed north across the Generals Highway.

Authorities asked evacuees to take domestic animals with them, if possible, and said arrangements could be made through Tulare County Animal Services prior to transporting livestock. Shelter Manager Cassandra Heffington could be contacted at 559-679-6222.