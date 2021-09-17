Sequoia park KNP Complex Fire still growing. Latest on threat to Three Rivers

A helicopter prepares to drop water on the KNP Complex Fire in Sequoia National Park, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The blaze is burning near the Giant Forest, home to more than 2,000 giant sequoias. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) AP

The lightning-sparked KNP Complex Fire raging through Sequoia National Park continued to spread Friday, with total acres burned reaching 9,365.

The fire, which erupted Sept. 9, is comprised of the Paradise Fire, which has burned 7,352 acres, and the Colony Fire, which has consumed 2,013 acres.

Residents of nearby Three Rivers, partially evacuated earlier this week, were called to a community meeting Friday at 7 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building for an update on conditions. Officials from the Southern Area Incident team said Friday morning that there were no immediate evacuation orders for the town, but residents were still under an evacuation warning, and should be ready if conditions suddenly change.

The entire park is closed to the public, while nearby Kings Canyon National Park remains open. However, air quality is “seriously affected” in Three Rivers, according to fire officials, with particulate matter readings in the hazardous range.

Officials warned that the fire area is a “No Drone Zone.” According to Incident Commander Mark Morales, “If you fly, we can’t.” He said firefighting aircraft are grounded whenever a drone is spotted in the area.

California Wildfires newsletter Get the Bee's latest coverage on wildfires in our state. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This story was originally published September 17, 2021 10:33 AM.