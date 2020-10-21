Coronavirus updates: California opening stays gradual; Sacramento County CEO criticized

As California’s key coronavirus metrics remain mostly steady, some at their lowest rates since early spring, focus shifts from the present to the near future: What should be expected in the next few weeks and months, in terms of both COVID-19 activity and economic reopening?

It’s still a complicated question, and answers continue to develop slowly.

On Tuesday, Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly shared the state’s new guidelines for allowing outdoor stadiums and theme parks to open in counties classified within the two less-restrictive tiers in the state’s assessment system, orange and yellow.

It’s a significant announcement, but sweeping impact won’t be immediate, especially considering no Southern California counties are currently in either of those two tiers.

For months, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Ghaly and other health leaders have indicated that these types of large-crowd activities would be among the last to resume in California’s reopening process due to the risk they pose in spreading the highly contagious respiratory disease COVID-19.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Now, the state is suggesting that these venues could safely operate at no more than 25% of their usual maximum capacity, and with other strict rules relating to masks, social distancing and food and drink. Ghaly explained in a news conference why outdoor sports stadiums are considered less risky than amusement parks in terms of coronavirus spread.

The reopening process been a series of essentially continuous adjustments and readjustments, as both scientific knowledge of the novel coronavirus and understanding of the economic impact of large-scale shutdowns become clearer over time.

In a weekly update Tuesday, the state health department demoted Shasta and Riverside counties back to the most restrictive purple tier, while clearing three others for further reopening: Butte and Napa moved from red to orange, and San Francisco entered the least-restrictive yellow tier.

California’s other 53 counties stayed in the same tiers they’d been in the previous week, reflecting the fact that the statewide infection rate has plateaued for more than a month. The rolling two-week average of new daily cases hasn’t fallen below 3,100 or risen above 3,425 since Sept. 17, according to the California Department of Public Health. That’s about one-third the rate observed during the summer peak.

The U.S. is facing a nationwide surge in cases, this one primarily driven by new infections erupting across the Midwest and Great Plains states, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University show.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

California is approaching 17,000 total deaths and 875,000 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus over the course of the pandemic, according to CDPH data last updated Tuesday.

‘Slogging our way’: Road to a vaccine still a slow one

Monday marked seven months since Newsom’s March 19 issuance of the statewide stay-at-home order, which initially told all Californians to remain at their residences except for essential reasons.

The order has been changed numerous times since then. In May, the state switched to a regional variance model that let counties accelerate further in the reopening process if they demonstrated low levels of COVID-19 spread. That reopening framework was halted, then backtracked in the first half of July when a surge in new cases and hospitalizations swept through California.

Regional reopening paused from then until the end of August, and has since resumed under the new color-coded, four-tier framework.

A little more than seven weeks into this more gradual system, the results have been promising. More than two dozen counties have moved from the most-restrictive purple tier into the middle two tiers, red and orange, and CDPH data don’t appear to show any associating, significant uptick in infection rate at the statewide level.

There have been spikes locally, but as of this week, only Shasta, neighboring Tehama and Riverside counties have had to move backwards in the reopening process due to heightened new infections.

Newsom and his administration have made clear for months that some form of stay-at-home order or similar restrictions will almost certainly need to remain in place until a vaccine is not only available, but can be safely and widely distributed to the general population.

On that subject, the governor made clear in a news conference this Monday that Californians shouldn’t expect a widely available vaccine until well into 2021, and also cautioned that a vaccine “will not end this epidemic overnight.”

“We are going to be, in 2021, slogging our way through the distribution of millions and millions of these doses of vaccine,” he said.

In the meantime, before 2021 even arrives, a number of challenges remain this year. The continuing, modified reopening of K-12 campuses across the state, in-person voting on Election Day and the looming impact of flu season have all prompted health experts to urge diligence from the public.

And cooler weather along with upcoming holidays — from Halloween to Thanksgiving to Hanukkah, Christmas, New Year’s and other winter observances — will also test adherence to rules prohibiting or discouraging indoor gatherings.

Sacramento County leadership criticized, employees ‘scared’

An indoor meeting of department heads last week in Sacramento County forced some local leaders to quarantine and raised questions about county officials’ adherence to state and local health orders designed to limit spread of COVID-19.

Around 40 to 45 people met last Thursday in an indoor conference room; one of them since tested positive, requiring those sitting closest during the meeting to self-quarantine, The Sacramento Bee first reported Sunday. Many of those in attendance did not wear masks, The Bee learned.

County Executive Navdeep Gill, the top official in Sacramento County government and the one who convened last week’s meeting, has faced particular scrutiny, including calls from Board Supervisors Phil Serna and Patrick Kennedy for the county CEO’s resignation. Gill reportedly did not wear a mask in that meeting, though a county spokesperson said in a written response to The Bee that he was sitting farther away from others in a large conference room.

The union representing county workers also expressed concern.

“If he (Gill) doesn’t require his executives to wear (masks), are they carrying that down in the departments?” said Ted Somera, executive director for United Public Employees.

Sacramento County employs nearly 12,000 county government workers, of whom about 3,000 still have to go to work in person. Data provided to The Bee shows that cases among county workers went from about a dozen as of July 25 to more than 100 by Sept. 18. Roughly half of those cases involved Sheriff’s Office or probation department employees.

One employee at a Department of Human Assistance office in Rancho Cordova, where about 50 employees have resumed in-person work, alleged that the county isn’t closing the office down for deep cleaning despite multiple confirmed cases there.

“Employees are scared,” the county worker, who asked to remain anonymous, recently told The Bee.

Latest Sacramento-area numbers: Over 36,000 cases reported

The six-county Sacramento region has now combined for 611 reported COVID-19 deaths and over 36,000 confirmed infections.

Sacramento County as of a Tuesday morning update has recorded a total of 24,582 lab-positive cases and 474 deaths. County health officials added 390 new cases for Saturday through Monday, an average of 130 a day, followed by 229 on Tuesday — one of the largest single-day additions in weeks.

The county has now reported at least 15 deaths through the first 15 days of October, a pace that would make it the least-deadly month since June, though it will take days or possibly weeks after Halloween for the month’s fatality total to be finalized due to the time it takes to confirm official cause of death. Over 100 county residents died in September, according to the local health office.

There were 80 patients in Sacramento County hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 23 in ICUs, according to Tuesday’s state data update. The county has 100 available ICU beds.

Sacramento is in the red tier. For this week’s state assessment, which examined numbers from Oct. 4-10, the county had 4.4 new daily cases per 100,000 residents (red tier) and 2.5% test positivity (orange).

Yolo County, which joined Sacramento in the red tier in late September, has reported 3,086 total infections and 56 deaths from COVID-19. Yolo added 13 new cases Tuesday, 11 Monday and 17 Sunday.

Yolo officials recently reported an outbreak at Alderson Convalescent Hospital, the second cluster of COVID-19 cases at the skilled nursing facility since July. To date, at least 43 residents of the 140-bed facility and 15 staff members have tested positive. Three residents died in the July outbreak. The most recent confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported Monday.

Yolo as a whole has six patients in hospitals with COVID-19, including three in intensive care.

Yolo in this week’s state assessment had 5.3 new daily cases per 100,000 (red) and 2.6% test positivity (orange) for the most recent state assessment period.

Placer County surpassed 4,000 all-time infections with a Tuesday morning data update and also reported three additional deaths, for all-time totals of 4,012 cases and 55 fatalities. The addition of 34 cases marked one of the biggest single-day increases for the county since August.

Placer says on its hospitalization dashboard that it has 12 patients in hospital beds specifically being treated for COVID-19, including two in ICUs.

Placer is in the orange tier. It reported 3.7 new daily cases per 100,000 and a test positivity of 3.3% in this week’s data table from the state, both remaining in the orange tier.

El Dorado County is one of a small number of counties to have reported deaths below double-digits, with just four since the start of the pandemic. Health officials have reported a total of 1,302 infections after reporting 12 new cases Tuesday.

No one is hospitalized with the virus in El Dorado, according to state data updated Tuesday.

El Dorado’s new daily cases per 100,000 were 2.1, in the orange tier but just 0.1 shy of the yellow tier, and test positivity was well within the yellow criteria at 1.2%.

Sutter County health officials have reported a total of 1,821 people positive for coronavirus and 12 dead. Sutter reported two new cases Tuesday afternoon. Four people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of that time, including one in the ICU.

Sutter is in the red tier. It reported 2.7 new daily cases per 100,000 (orange) and 1.9% test positivity (yellow) for the week of Oct. 4-10.

Yuba County officials have reported a total of 1,280 infections and 10 dead. Yuba reported two new cases Tuesday afternoon and five new cases Monday. One patient was hospitalized with none in the ICU Tuesday in Yuba.

Yuba is also in the red tier. For the recent state assessment period, Yuba County had 6.3 new daily cases per 100,000 (red) and 3.3% test positivity (orange).