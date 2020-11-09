Coronavirus updates: California spike continues; Pfizer says vaccine is 90% effective

Coronavirus activity continues to elevate in California, where health officials have reported more than 20,000 new lab-confirmed infections in the past three days and where hospitalization rates have climbed consistently since late October.

The numbers have spiked enough that 13 counties spread across California face the prospect of being demoted as early as this Tuesday to a stricter tier within the state’s reopening system.

Four of those counties — Sacramento, San Diego, Stanislaus and Yolo — could be moved back to the most-restrictive purple tier if their state-assessed coronavirus numbers don’t improve. That would mean the closure of restaurant dining, places of worship, gyms, shopping malls and a few other types of businesses and activities for indoor operations in those jurisdictions.

Ten counties totaling more than one-third of California’s 40 million residents, including Los Angeles, are already in the purple tier and subject to those shutdowns.

California is now averaging more than 4,750 daily new COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, with Sunday’s 7,682 marking the highest one-day total since Aug. 15, according to the California Department of Public Health. The rolling average had held below 3,400 daily cases through the first three weeks of October but has been steadily rising since then.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

While the state continues to boost testing capacity, tests haven’t increased enough to account for the current uptick in cases, a fact reflected by a rising positivity rate. That metric was 3.9% for the week ending Sunday and 3.4% for the past two weeks. The two-week average had been as low as 2.5% in mid-October.

And California now has more than 2,900 people with confirmed cases in hospital beds, the most since Sept. 11, with 811 of those patients in intensive care units. Hospital and ICU totals are up 28% and 32%, respectively, in the past two weeks.

Hospital numbers have been rising rapidly in various parts of the state in recent days, including San Bernardino, San Diego, Riverside and Ventura counties in Southern California; Sacramento and Placer counties in the capital region; Monterey County along the coast; San Joaquin County in the Central Valley; and Santa Clara County in the Bay Area. A few others, including Fresno, Los Angeles and Orange counties, have been on a slower and steadier incline, dating back to September.

None of the state’s key metrics are close yet to what California recorded at the height of its summer surge. The state in late July had an average of about 9,500 new daily cases, along with peaks of over 7,200 hospitalized and 2,000 in ICUs. At that point in the pandemic, about 7.5% of tests were returning positive.

But the recent numbers are made more concerning by a flurry of factors expected to widely increase coronavirus spread in the waning weeks of 2020. Adding to the worry, the U.S. is already fighting its most intense nationwide surge yet, with figures on the uptrend in almost every state.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Cold weather just recently arriving in California, plus Thanksgiving and the winter holidays, will all drive more people to gather indoors, where there is a much higher risk of COVID-19 spread than outdoors. Health officials have repeatedly cautioned people not to let their guard down with family and friends.

To date, more than 964,000 Californians have tested positive, and over 17,900 have died of the highly contagious respiratory disease, according to CDPH.

Wednesday will mark eight months since the World Health Organization officially declared the COVID-19 crisis a pandemic. The global infection total surpassed 50 million over the weekend, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Officials continue to urge the public to maintain six feet of social distance, to wear a face covering when that cannot be done and to avoid large gatherings that bring members of different households together.

Gov. Gavin Newsom will address the state response to the health crisis in a news conference today at noon.

Pfizer: COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective

U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced Monday morning that the coronavirus vaccine it is developing, which is in the late stages of clinical trials, appears to be 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.

The company shared that remarkably high percentage in an interim analysis focused on 94 infections from a study in which nearly 44,000 people have enrolled.

In a news release, Pfizer cautioned that the rate of protection could change as more data are analyzed in the coming weeks.

But 90% effectiveness or anything near that figure would be monumental, and the announcement has already sparked great optimism from the scientific community.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, called it “extraordinary” and well above expectations, the Associated Press reported Monday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has set a minimum of 50% effectiveness for any potential COVID-19 vaccine; that’s roughly what the seasonal flu vaccine is able to achieve most years. Fauci previously said a vaccine with 60% effectiveness would be a win in the fight against coronavirus.

A 90% effective vaccine would have “a major impact on everything we do with respect to COVID,” he said.

Pfizer could apply later in November for emergency use approval from the FDA, but will need to study at least 70 more infections from the clinical trial and also accumulate more safety data before it can do so.

“This is a first but critical step in our work to deliver a safe and effective vaccine,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a prepared statement.

Newsom announced last month that California will create a panel of top experts to independently review and approve any potential COVID-19 vaccine prior to distribution in the state. Washington, Oregon and Nevada joined that plan days later.

“This vaccine plan will move at the speed of trust,” Newsom said in October.

Public trust has been an issue, as vaccine candidates worldwide are being developed at record speeds in efforts to end the pandemic. A survey of more than 1,700 adults recently released by the Public Policy Institute of California found that about 20% would “probably not” and another 20% would “definitely not” get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Close to two-thirds of respondents in the California survey said they had concerns about a potential vaccine being rushed.

A vaccine is not expected to be widely available to the general public until 2021, likely at least a few months into the year. Any vaccine approved for early use will first be rationed to the most vulnerable groups, which include health workers and elderly populations, health experts have made clear.

17 dead of COVID-19 at Woodland skilled nursing facility

The coronavirus death toll at Alderson Convalescent Hospital has now reached 17 over the course of two separate outbreaks, making the Woodland facility one of the most devastated senior care hot spots in Northern California.

Three patients at Alderson died in a July outbreak that infected 17 residents and 10 staff members. Then, around the start of October, another 59 residents and more than a dozen additional employees contracted COVID-19, according to a CDPH dashboard that tracks coronavirus activity in licensed skilled nursing facilities.

CDPH now reports 17 total deaths at Alderson, all in residents, meaning 14 have died in the current outbreak. Six of those deaths have been reported in the past week. The state reports that 16 residents still had active infections as of Sunday.

Alderson has the second-highest death toll among long-term care facilities in the Sacramento area. Nineteen residents died at Whitney Oaks Care Center in Sacramento County, where 92 residents and 80 staff tested positive, according to the state dashboard.

Senior facilities in Yolo County have been ravaged by the virus. Stollwood Convalescent Hospital, also in Woodland, had to close permanently at the end of September after a spring outbreak killed 17, including at least one staff member. Alderson is licensed for 140 beds; Stollwood had 48.

Two assisted living facilities in Woodland have also reported multiple resident deaths from COVID-19. At least 38 of Yolo County’s 63 total coronavirus deaths have been linked to long-term care facilities, as of a Sunday update to the county’s virus dashboard.

Statewide, skilled nursing and assisted living facilities have accounted for a little more than one-third of California’s confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

In spiking Placer, 20% of October cases linked to gatherings

New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are swelling quickly in Placer County. Unlike neighboring Sacramento and Yolo counties, Placer has not had significant case totals connected to senior care facilities in recent weeks.

Dr. Rob Oldham, the county’s interim health officer, said in a presentation to the Board of Supervisors last week that there’s evidence “some in our community are letting down their guard.”

Placer health officials last Friday shared a detailed report on coronavirus activity for October, which largely affirmed that the main drivers of increased case totals are believed to be gatherings and transmission within households. Nearly 45% of cases had another positive case in the same household, the county said.

Placer County reported that 140 of 710 infected persons interviewed in October told contact tracers that they had recently attended a large gathering. That’s about 20%, which county health officials say is the highest for any month in the pandemic.

Those 140 break down into the following: 66 said they attended a gathering with family and/or friends (47%); 65 went to an undefined “other” gathering, for which the county did not provide more specific description (46%); 25 attended a religious gathering (18%); 18 went to an event in a different state (13%); nine went to weddings (6.4%); eight were linked to sports (5.7%); and one infected person attended a protest (less than 1%).

Those numbers don’t reveal any surprise in terms of potential transmission settings. Health officials note that it’s nearly impossible to definitively point to the source of infection for any given case.

“In fact, a person with COVID often has a long list of potential community exposures,” the report reads.

Latest Sacramento-area numbers: Case total above 40,000

The six-county Sacramento region has combined for at least 657 COVID-19 deaths and last week surpassed 40,000 lab-confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic.

Sacramento County has recorded a total of 27,530 cases and 508 deaths in the past eight months, last reported Friday. Health officials reported 252 new cases Friday following 235 on Thursday, two of the highest daily totals since summer.

The county has now confirmed 46 deaths for October, a total still growing as officials confirm the cause of deaths. Just over 115 died in September and nearly 180 died in August.

There were 120 patients hospitalized with coronavirus in Sacramento County as of Sunday, an increase of 30 from the 90 reported on Friday, according to state data. The number of ICU patients is 27, up from 20 on Friday.

Yolo County has reported 3,494 total infections and 63 deaths from COVID-19. The county reported 31 new cases Sunday.

Yolo had four patients in hospitals with COVID-19 as of Sunday, down from seven last Friday, with three still in ICUs.

Placer County has reported 4,692 total infections and 60 deaths, reporting 52 new cases Friday following 98 on Thursday and 15 on Wednesday.

Placer reported on its local hospitalization dashboard Friday that it had 30 patients in hospital beds being treated specifically for COVID-19, including four in ICUs. State data for Placer County on Sunday showed 38 hospitalized and five in ICUs. Unlike the county, the state does not break down hospitalized cases by cause of admission.

Placer also reports its test positivity rate was 3.9% for the week ending Oct. 28, the most recent with data available. That’s the county’s highest weekly rate since Sept. 7.

El Dorado County is one of a small number of counties in California with a single-digit death toll, with just four fatalities since the start of the pandemic. Health officials have reported a tally of 1,487 cases, adding 18 cases Friday following 10 on Thursday and 15 on Wednesday.

El Dorado has two hospitalized COVID-19 patients, both in ICUs, state data showed Sunday.

Sutter County health officials have reported a total of 1,992 people positive for coronavirus and 12 deaths, adding 14 cases Friday after 13 each on Wednesday and Thursday. Two were hospitalized with one person in an ICU as of Friday, according to county health officials.

Yuba County officials have reported 1,434 infections, with seven cases confirmed Friday after 15 were reported Thursday. Yuba has recorded 10 deaths since the pandemic began. Yuba had no patients hospitalized as of Friday.

Sutter and Yuba, which share a bicounty health office, are both in the red tier and did not gain a week toward promotion or demotion last week.

50 million infections: World, US continue record-breaking surge

More than 50 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the United States falling just several thousand shy of 10 million as of Monday morning, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. More than 1.7 million new global cases came in the past three days.

The global death toll has exceeded 1,250,000, with 237,000 dead of the virus in the U.S.

The U.S. added more than 100,000 cases for the fifth straight day on Sunday, after Saturday set a record with over 126,000. The nation leads the world in both deaths and infections.

Brazil is next by death toll at 162,000, and over 126,000 have died in India. Mexico is approaching six figures, with 95,000 reported dead as of Monday morning. The United Kingdom is a few hundred shy of 50,000.

Next are Italy at nearly 42,000, France at just over 40,000 and Spain just short of 39,000. Nearly 39,000 have also died in Iran, followed by 35,000 in Peru, 34,000 in Argentina and 33,000 in Colombia.

Russia recently surpassed 30,000 deaths. South Africa is nearing 20,000.

After the U.S. by infections are India at 8.5 million, Brazil at 5.6 million, France at 1.8 million and Russia at nearly 1.8 million. Spain, Argentina, the United Kingdom and Colombia all have between 1.1 million and 1.35 million cases. Mexico, Italy and Peru have recorded more than 900,000.