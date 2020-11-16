See how Sacramento region’s new COVID-19 surge compares to this summer’s deadly spike

COVID-19 cases grew faster in the four-county Sacramento region during the last 30 days than they did during the surge in the area this summer, although some of the increase is due to more testing. Meanwhile, about as many people are hospitalized today as they were at a similar point during the summer surge, according to a Bee review of state and local data.

COVID-19 cases are rising across the nation. It’s been about 30 days since COVID-19 case counts began another sustained climb in the Sacramento region.

From October 16 through November 14, about 8,730 new cases were reported in the four-county region, state data show.

During the start of the last surge, from June 15 through July 14, the four-county region reported about 5,910 new cases. Cases continued to rise until the 30-day tally plateaued around 10,500 cases in mid-August.

The region is conducting more COVID-19 tests than ever — though that only accounts for a portion of the recent surge in cases.

From November 1 through November 7 — the latest data available from local officials — about 4.6% of COVID-19 tests in Sacramento County came back positive.

By comparison, 6.8% of tests came back positive at a similar point in the last big surge. The seven-day positivity rate eventually peaked in early August when 8% of tests confirmed a COVID-19 diagnosis.

There’s a strong chance that fresher data this week will narrow, if not close, the gap. The region had about 3,475 new cases between November 8 and November 14, compared to about 2,080 from November 1 through November 7, state data show.

Hospitalizations are increasing rapidly in the Sacramento region.

From October 16 to November 14, the number of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients in the region’s hospitals rose from 156 to 273, state data show.

By comparison, the number of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients in the region’s hospitals rose from 63 to 291 during the first 30 days of the last big surge. Hospitalizations eventually peaked at 444 on the 54th day of the summer surge.

Deaths are often lagging indicators of COVID-19. First cases rise, then hospitalizations, then deaths.

From October 16 through November 14, there were 77 reported deaths in the Sacramento region, up from 35 reported deaths during the first 30 days of the last surge.

The last peak in Sacramento-area deaths came between August 10 and September 8, when 204 local residents died, state data show.