What you can and can’t do when COVID stay-at-home orders come to Sacramento region

The Sacramento region may soon be placed under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new stay-at-home order which could implement even more restrictions across 13 counties, including Sacramento, as coronavirus infections surge at an unprecedented rate.

Two California regions have already shown capacity in intensive care units low enough to qualify for the new restrictions.

The San Joaquin Valley region, which includes 12 counties centered around Fresno, has hit an abysmal 8.6% ICU capacity, according to state data. Newsom’s order, which goes into effect Sunday, requires 15% or less to trigger the new restrictions.

The Southern California region has also passed the threshold, reaching 12.5% ICU capacity, according to state data. Several counties in Bay Area region, despite maintaining a relatively high ICU capacity of 21.7%, decided to adhere to the new restrictions preemptively. The North State region has so far avoided further restrictions with 24.1% capacity.

Here’s how the orders might affect the Sacramento region:

Am I in the Greater Sacramento region?

California’s new orders broke up the state into five major geographic regions. Greater Sacramento includes Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties.

When will restrictions apply to the Sacramento area?

State data indicates that Greater Sacramento hospitals currently have 21.4% of ICU beds still available for new patients. Since Thursday, capacity has dropped by .8%.

What remains to be seen is how quickly that number will drop below the 15% mark. Health officials expect much of the state to hit that mark in the coming days or weeks, but some local counties aren’t waiting.

Yolo County on Friday followed the lead of Bay Area counties in voluntarily agreeing to add more restrictions ahead of schedule. Starting Sunday, Yolo County will all but adopt Newsom’s new orders, but made an exception to allow outdoor dining at restaurants until otherwise required to, where Newsom’s orders put a firm ban on all in-person dining.

Yuba and Sutter counties issued an advisory Friday urging residents to adopt tighter restrictions, but did not make any formal health orders.

Sacramento County officials told The Sacramento Bee on Friday that they do not want to impose new restrictions too soon.

How long will the restrictions be in place?

State officials say the restrictions must remain in place for at least three weeks after a region triggers them by dipping to 15% ICU capacity.

Newsom said on Thursday that these orders are expected to be a temporary measure to get California through the holidays and are likely to be reigned in as vaccines are distributed throughout the state.

What will be closed?

Certain economic sectors will be effectively shuttered for the duration of the new stay-at-home orders.

Barbershops, hair salons, tattoo parlors, nail salons, massage outlets, spas and other personal care businesses will once again be shutting down, along with bars and wineries.

Gyms will have to move outside, as indoor recreational facilities are not permitted.

Movie theaters, museums, zoos, aquariums, amusement parks, playgrounds and cardrooms will all have to close. Sporting events must also disallow live audiences.

So-called ‘limited services,’ which includes auto shops, car washes, landscaping businesses, pet grooming, laundromats, will close.

Restaurants will still be able to operate at a take-out or to-go basis, but all in-person dining, either outdoor or indoor, is not allowed.

The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors will consider an ordinance Tuesday that would authorize financial penalties for residents and businesses that violate public health orders, up to $10,000.

Can I leave my home?

Broadly speaking, yes.

You can still leave your home to pick up groceries, run errands, get medical treatment or go to work, but Newsom’s new orders instruct all Californians to stay at home as much as possible and to not mix with members of other households.

Local law enforcement agencies have been consistently unwilling to enforce many of the state’s coronavirus restrictions on individuals, however, so there will likely be little way of regulating personal interactions and private gatherings.

What about schools?

All schools that were open previous to Newsom’s order may remain open. That means most of Sacramento County’s public schools will stay closed to in-person learning. The majority of local students are still distance learning.

What is still open?

Retail centers and malls will remain open under the new restrictions, but with some limitations.

All retail businesses must reduce indoor capacities to 20%, which means an attendant will stop shoppers before entering and there may be a queue at popular outlets. These stores must also ban eating or drinking inside.

Most Sacramento-area counties are already in the most restrictive purple tier, which limits retail to capacity to 25%, but makes an exception for grocery stores with a maximum capacity of 50%.

The purple-tier restrictions already limit places of worship to outdoor service only, another restriction instantiated by the new stay-at-home orders.

Outdoor recreational facilities may remain open, but without food or drink sales, and no campers may stay overnight. Hotels and motels are also open for essential travel.

Offices may stay open for in-person work, but only where remote work is not possible.

All other essential services, such as health care, agriculture and water treatment, will continue to operate.





