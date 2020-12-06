Disneyland Resort bans outdoor dining as part of new coronavirus lockdown

Outdoor dining at Downtown Disney and Buena Vista Street will shut down Monday in compliance with a new coronavirus lockdown order.

The move sends 350 employees, called cast members by Disney, back to being on furlough at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, reported The Orange County Register.

Retail shops will remain open at 20% capacity, Theme Park Tourist reported. Restaurants serving take-out food will continue those operations.

The resort had recently reopened Buena Vista Street, a shopping and dining district in Disney California Adventure, along with the Downtown Disney shopping district. No rides are open.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom instituted a regional stay-at-home order Wednesday targeting areas of the state where intensive care beds threaten to run short in a surge of new COVID-19 cases, The Sacramento Bee reported.

“The bottom line is if we don’t act now, our hospital system will be overwhelmed,” Newsom said, according to the publication.

More than 66 million cases of the COVID-19 virus have been confirmed worldwide, with more than 1.5 million deaths as of Dec. 6, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has more than 14 million confirmed cases with more than 281,000 deaths.

In California, more than 1.3 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, with more than 19,000 deaths, according to the university.