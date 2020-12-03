Gavin Newsom announces new stay-at-home order tied to ICU capacity in California

A healthcare worker administers a COVID-19 test in the parking lot of Mercy General Hospital in Sacramento on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. California officials fear hospital ICU beds will fill up if the current coronavirus surge numbers do not decline. dkim@sacbee.com

Regions of California where hospitals are in danger of overload will be subject to a new stay-at-home order, with some parts of the state projected to reach that point later this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.

The new order will apply in regions where available intensive care unit capacity drops below 15%, according to the Newsom administration.

Newsom said four out of five regions in the state, including the Greater Sacramento Region, are on track to hit that threshold early this month. The fifth region, the Bay Area, is on track to meet that threshold by the middle of the month.

“The bottom line is if we don’t act now, our hospital system will be overwhelmed,” Newsom said at a press conference announcing the new stay-at-home order.

The new rules group California counties into the following five regions:

Capitol Alert newsletter Get political and Capitol news in your inbox every weekday, plus breaking alerts. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Greater Sacramento: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo, Yuba

San Joaquin Valley: Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, Tuolumne

Northern California: Del Norte, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Modoc, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama, Trinity

Bay Area: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma

Southern California: Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura

In regions where intensive care unit capacity falls below the threshold, the new stay-at-home order will bar nonessential gatherings and require people to stay at home as much as possible to avoid transmitting the virus. It will allow people to continue with essential activities like going to the doctor, buying groceries and picking up takeout. It also allows distanced outdoor exercise, like hiking, and outdoor religious ceremonies.

Retail will be allowed to operate in those areas at 20% capacity. Schools that have already reopened for in-person classes can remain open.

All playgrounds, indoor recreation, salons, museums, zoos, aquariums, movie theaters, wineries, bars, casinos, live-audience sports and amusement parks must close in regions subject to the order.

Once a region falls under the intensive care unit threshold, it will have two days to comply with the order and must follow the new rules for at least three weeks.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The new order represents a return for many Californians to the isolation they experienced in March, when California was the first state to impose a stay-at-home order. That order directed all Californians to avoid nonessential social contact.

“We are at a tipping point in our fight against the virus and we need to take decisive action now to prevent California’s hospital system from being overwhelmed in the coming weeks,” Newsom said in a written statement. “I’m clear-eyed that this is hard on all of us -- especially our small businesses who are struggling to get by.”

On Monday, Newsom warned that a new stay-at-home order would be necessary if case rates didn’t decelerate. At the time, he said the state’s modeling showed intensive care units would be overrun by mid-December if viral transmission wasn’t curbed.

The next day, the state’s average number of daily new cases over a two-week period shot past 14,000, a new record representing a worse spike than the state saw over the summer.

“We know what a struggle this pandemic has been for so many California families, but our actions have saved countless lives,” Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Services Secretary, said in a written statement. “This targeted action will preserve vital ICU beds for people who need them -- whether they’re COVID-19 patients or someone who has suffered a heart attack or a stroke.”

Late last week, Los Angeles and Santa Clara counties imposed new restrictions as their hospitals filled with COVID-19 patients. Los Angeles’ new order prohibited most gatherings, even distanced ones held outside, except for outdoor religious services or political protests. Santa Clara’s new orders include a requirement that anyone traveling to the county from more than 150 miles away quarantine for two weeks upon arrival, avoiding going outside and having food delivered them.