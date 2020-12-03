Coronavirus updates: California breaks COVID-19 records; tighter restrictions possible

California is at a critical juncture in the coronavirus pandemic, with essentially every indicator of spread trending hard in the wrong direction.

Tighter restrictions may be imminent at this point. Gov. Gavin Newsom in a Monday news conference said the state might need to take “drastic” action any day now to rein in COVID-19 activity, which he suggested would likely come in the form of another strict stay-at-home order similar to the one first issued in March.

In the two full days since those remarks, matters have only gotten worse, data from the California Department of Public Health show.

The state on Wednesday set a record with the reporting of over 20,000 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, coming from a pool of 138,000 diagnostic tests. This shot California’s two-week average for daily new cases past 14,000 and moved the test positivity average from 6.5% to 6.9% in a single day.

But in numerous areas, positivity is far above the statewide rate. Fifteen counties had 10% or more of their diagnostic tests return positive for the week ending Nov. 25, one day before Thanksgiving, the latest CDPH data show. Sutter County, home to 106,000 people, breached 20%.

The total number of patients in California hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 also expanded on a record high, surpassing 8,500 Wednesday.

Newsom shared grim projections Monday from his health office predicting that intensive care units are on pace to reach capacity limits statewide in December. In the greater Sacramento area, it could happen before Christmas; and in rural areas north of Sacramento, it could happen within the next two weeks, those projections showed.

Virus patients in ICUs exceeded 2,000 for the first time since July, and available ICU capacity hit an all-time low of 1,810 on Wednesday. Dr. Mark Ghaly, the Newsom administration’s top health official, said in Monday’s briefing that ICU capacity would be the “primary trigger” for a more restrictive health order.

To date, about 1.25 million Californians have tested positive for the coronavirus. The state reported 113 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, more than in any day in November, for an all-time total of 19,324.

Sacramento County’s health chief resigns

Dr. Peter Beilenson, director of the Sacramento County Department of Health Services who has overseen the county’s pandemic response, submitted his resignation this week.

Beilenson says he is returning with his wife to their former home in Baltimore due to an ongoing family crisis.

“It is not related to the job at all,” he told The Sacramento Bee on Wednesday. “It’s not because of pressure. Honestly, it’s that there are family emergencies.”

County officials are in the process of choosing a replacement for Beilenson, who will depart in two weeks. He and county Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye are holding a Zoom forum Thursday evening for an update on COVID-19 in Sacramento County..

Latest Sacramento-area numbers: 777 dead, nearly 600 in hospitals

The six-county Sacramento area has combined for at least 777 deaths and more than 59,000 total confirmed infections during the health crisis.

As of Wednesday, hospitals in those six counties were treating a reported 572 COVID-19 patients, including at least 112 in intensive care.

Sacramento County has recorded 39,367 lab-positive coronavirus cases and 591 resident deaths from the virus. Health officials reported 1,115 new cases Tuesday, blowing past the previous single-day record of 957 set Nov. 24. Wednesday added a comparatively low 368 infections.

Hospitalizations continue to surge and have blown past the summer record of 281 concurrent patients. By Wednesday, the countywide total reached 363, including 77 in ICUs, according to state data. Only 64 ICU beds remain available, a decrease by 14 compared to Tuesday.

At least 63 Sacramento County residents died of COVID-19 from Nov. 1 through Nov. 26, health officials said Wednesday. The month has surpassed October’s death toll.

The county now estimates more than 8,600 lab-confirmed cases — more than one-fifth of the all-time total — are currently active.

Yolo County has reported 5,020 total lab-confirmed cases during the pandemic, adding 92 Wednesday. The county set a single-day record on Nov. 25 with 114.

At least 81 Yolo residents have died of COVID-19 to date, including five fatalities reported Wednesday. At least 49 of those deaths have been linked to skilled nursing or assisted living facilities, most of them in Woodland.

Recent outbreaks at Cottonwood Post-Acute Rehab in Woodland and Riverbend Nursing Center in West Sacramento have resulted in at least two deaths and one death, respectively, according to the county’s health office.

Yolo as of Wednesday had 20 hospitalized virus patients including nine in ICUs.

Placer County has reported 6,664 cases, reporting 42 new cases Tuesday. The county did not report daily case data Wednesday, with a note on its online dashboard saying it is facing a system issue that it expects to be resolved soon.

The countywide death toll stands to 71, with two fatalities added in Monday’s update and another added Tuesday.

Placer continues to break hospitalization and/or ICU records on essentially a daily basis. The county on Wednesday evening reported having 126 patients in hospital beds with confirmed coronavirus, 113 of them (90%) in hospitals specifically “because of COVID.” The county says 18 were in ICUs, a new record high, with all 18 being treated specifically for the disease.

State data, which has varied slightly from the county’s own numbers, on Wednesday showed 130 hospitalized with 17 in ICUs.

El Dorado County is one of a few California counties with a single-digit death toll, with just four fatalities since the start of the pandemic. But new cases are coming at an accelerated pace and hospitalizations are rising fast as well.

County health officials added 91 cases Wednesday, bringing the cumulative total to 2,637. El Dorado reported 35 new cases Tuesday, 231 covering the weekend and Monday, and 185 cases Friday for the two-day period including Thanksgiving.

El Dorado had 14 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, down one from the previous day, with one patient in an ICU, down from three total on Tuesday.

Sutter County health officials have reported a total of 3,733 people positive for the coronavirus and 19 deaths, including two fatalities Tuesday. The county added 97 cases Wednesday and 70 Tuesday after a record-smashing 168 on Monday.

Yuba County has reported a total of 2,310 COVID-19 infections and 11 deaths. Yuba added 87 cases Wednesday to set a new single-day high, surpassing the 85 reported Nov. 24.

Sutter and Yuba, sister counties that share a public health office and have just one general acute hospital between them, have seen their COVID-19 patient total skyrocket: from two patients on Nov. 7 to 48 by the end of November — 30 Sutter residents and 18 Yuba residents, the local health office says. Six in each group are in ICUs.

According to state data updated Wednesday, Rideout in Marysville was treating an all-time high 45 coronavirus patients, including eight in ICUs. Just one staffed ICU bed remained available as of that time.

The Yuba-Sutter dashboard, last updated Wednesday, said 48 residents of those two counties were hospitalized, including eight in intensive care, though not all of those were necessarily at Rideout.

World numbers: Global death toll near 1.5 million

Worldwide COVID-19 deaths are on the precipice of 1.5 million. Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed the global death toll just 4,000 shy of that mark Thursday morning.

The U.S. continues to lead the world in fatalities, with about 274,000, according to Johns Hopkins. Over 13.9 million have tested positive nationwide, which is 21% of the world’s 64.7 million infections.

Following the U.S. by death toll are Brazil at 175,000, India at 139,000 and Mexico at 108,000. After that are the United Kingdom at nearly 60,000, Italy at 57,000 and France at 53,000. Iran is closing in on 50,000 virus deaths as well.

Another 46,000 have died in Spain, 41,000 in Russia, 39,000 in Argentina, 37,000 in Colombia and 36,000 in Peru, according to Johns Hopkins.