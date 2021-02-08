Highly contagious COVID-19 variant confirmed for the first time in Sacramento area

A genetic variant of the coronavirus believed by scientists to be much more contagious than others has been detected for the first time in the Sacramento area, local officials announced Monday.

The city of Davis, the University of California, Davis, and Yolo County in a joint statement announced that the COVID-19 variant known as B.1.1.7, first located in the United Kingdom last fall, has been detected in Yolo County.

“This individual is an adult and may have acquired the variant through travel outside of the community,” the news release said, though the statement didn’t clarify where the person may have traveled. The infected person has been notified and is in isolation.

Scientists at UC Davis genome center have been genotyping samples of COVID-19 since January and say the case disclosed Monday is the first known case of the B.1.1.7 variant in the Sacramento region. The variant had been detected previously in Southern California and has been found in 32 other states.

“Given that the B.1.1.7 variant has already been found in Southern California and the Bay Area, it is not surprising that it has now been detected in Yolo County,” county health officer Dr. Aimee Sisson said in a prepared statement. “However, detecting this more infectious variant locally is a reminder that even though case rates are declining in Yolo County, we must maintain our vigilance and continue using protective measures against coronavirus.

“Masking, distancing, and avoiding indoor gatherings are as important as ever, and will continue to be critical until most of the population has immunity. We cannot let down our guard.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in a recent report warned that the variant could become the dominant strain of COVID-19 by March, fueling experts’ concerns of another severe surge this spring.

Professor Samuel L. Díaz-Muñoz, whose lab confirmed the identity of the variant as B.1.1.7, said widespread transmission of the virus contributes to the emergence of new variants.

“These variants shouldn’t be a sign that we should give up, but rather be a wake-up call” on the seriousness of the virus, Díaz-Muñoz said in Monday’s statement.