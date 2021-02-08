Coronavirus updates: Variants, gatherings prompt concern as California COVID rates improve

California’s COVID-19 infection and hospitalization metrics continue to fall sharply from record-high peaks reached in January, but health officials continue to preach caution following the Super Bowl.

The state on Sunday reported an average of just over 16,000 new cases per day over the past two weeks, with 6.1% of tests returning positive, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Both categories have decreased by more than half from three weeks earlier, when the case rate was about 39,000 per day with a 12.5% positivity rate.

Hospital and ICU patient totals for COVID-19, the latter of which had been slow to decline for a couple of weeks, are now both plummeting.

CDPH on Sunday reported 11,695 were hospitalized with the virus, 650 fewer patients than Saturday for one of the biggest daily decreases of the pandemic. The intensive care unit total fell by 131 patients for a total of 3,260.

Sunday’s numbers marked the lowest hospitalized total since Dec. 9 and the lowest ICU total since Dec. 15.

Fatalities have fallen very slightly in recent days, and should begin to recover slowly from pre-surge levels before declining more quickly in a few weeks, mirroring the trend for ICU admissions.

CDPH reports an average of 511 virus deaths per day over the past two weeks, down from an all-time high of 542 five days earlier, but still astronomical in comparison to the 42 daily deaths averaged in mid-November before the surge took hold.

To date, more than 3.33 million Californians have tested positive for the coronavirus and at least 43,942 have died of COVID-19, CDPH said in a Sunday update.

Churches can open indoors, Supreme Court says

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled late Friday that California’s reopening framework requiring places of worship to stay closed for indoor services was unconstitutional but that the state may impose attendance limits.

The Newsom administration in response updated its reopening guidelines Saturday.

In the color-coded, tiered reopening system, places of worship may now allow attendance up to 25% of their usual maximum limits in counties in the tighter two tiers, which are purple and red; and at 50% in the looser orange and yellow tiers.

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that California’s reopening rules violated First Amendment rights.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in a concurring opinion: “The state’s present determination — that the maximum number of adherents who can safely worship in the most cavernous cathedral is zero — appears to reflect not expertise or discretion, but instead insufficient appreciation or consideration of the interests at stake.”

Justice Elena Kagan, in a dissent, wrote: “Justices of this court are not scientists. Nor do we know much about public health policy. Yet today the court displaces the judgments of experts about how to respond to a raging pandemic.”

Amid improvement, worries loom nationwide

State and local health leaders urge Californians — even those who have been vaccinated — to practice social distancing and mask-wearing protocols, and to avoid large gatherings.

They, along with health leaders across the U.S., have expressed worry that large Super Bowl viewing parties involving multiple households this past Sunday pose the potential threat of becoming superspreader events. There’s also concern that Lunar New Year this coming weekend will tempt in-person gatherings for a second consecutive weekend.

Simultaneously, experts warn that genetic variants of the coronavirus pose new challenges and dangers even as numbers improve nationwide.

One variant known as B.1.1.7, which was first identified in the United Kingdom, is highly contagious and one recent report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicted it becoming the dominant variant in the U.S. by March. Another variant, known as B.1.351 and first found in South Africa, has shown some resistance to vaccines currently in development.

California vaccine rollout speeding up, but still lagging

California health officials say the past three days have marked the three highest daily totals for vaccines administered in the state.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s updates totaled about 666,000 doses given, for an average of 220,000 per day, compared to daily totals that had hovered a little over 100,000 about a week earlier. Those figures include both first and second doses.

CDPH does not include a breakdown between first and second doses in its online data dashboard. But the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday reported that at least 3.65 million have received at least one dose in California, and more than 800,000 have had both doses.

The CDC dashboard also shows that California has administered 64% of the nearly 7 million doses it has been distributed. That percentage ranks 11th lowest among the 50 states plus D.C.

Half of the states have administered at least 72% of what they’ve been delivered. Among other heavily populated states, Texas has administered 74% of the shots it has been given, and Florida and New York state have each given 69%.

At one point in January, California had ranked 51st out of the 51 in the statistic, so the recent trends show improvement. But for many, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, the state’s pace still isn’t fast enough.

“We don’t want to be average,” Newsom said in a news conference last Wednesday in Oakland, where RingCentral Coliseum is being prepped to become a federally partnered vaccination center. “We want to do more, and better.”

NFL stadiums to be used as vaccine centers

With Sunday’s Super Bowl, the NFL season has ended, and league commissioner Roger Goodell recently said all 32 NFL stadiums can be used as mass vaccination sites.

President Joe Biden in a CBS interview before the Super Bowl said the federal government “absolutely” will use as many of those stadiums as possible.

The 49ers on Friday in partnership with Santa Clara County announced that Levi’s Stadium will open early this week as California’s largest vaccination site yet, capable of handling 5,000 people a day at its outset with the ability to expand to around 15,000 a day once supply increases.

“Sports binds communities together and the 49ers helping to vaccinate our community shows true leadership and winning teamwork,” said Mike Wasserman, president of the County of Santa Clara Board of Supervisors.

Vaccines will be administered by the County of Santa Clara Health System. The site is currently slated to open Tuesday.

Cutout photos of fans are placed in attendance at the San Francisco 49ers before the start of the season opener NFL game at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Santa Clara. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Latest Sacramento-area numbers: 1,875 dead

The six counties that make up the bulk of the 13-county Greater Sacramento region — Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties — have reported close to 141,000 combined positive cases and at least 1,875 virus deaths.

Following the statewide trend, the rate of new cases is slowing in all six of those counties; reports of deaths, which lag a few weeks behind infections, continue to pour in.

Sacramento County has confirmed 87,704 cases since the start of the pandemic, and at least 1,302 of those residents have died of COVID-19. The county added 334 new cases and increased the death toll by 14 on Friday, after reporting 333 new cases and seven deaths in Thursday’s update.

By date of death occurrence, December and January have been Sacramento County’s two deadliest months of the pandemic. Local health officials have confirmed 379 deaths for December and at least 242 for Jan. 1 through Jan. 29. January’s total will continue to grow, as it can take weeks for death confirmations to be made official.

Prior to December, the county’s deadliest month of the pandemic was August, at 181 virus deaths.

The countywide total for hospitalized virus patients dropped from 292 in a Friday update to 245 by Sunday, according to CDPH. The county hadn’t been below 250 in hospital beds with COVID-19 since Nov. 20.

The ICU total stands at 66, about half of its peak of 130 a little less than three weeks ago. CDPH reported 71 ICU beds available in Sacramento County as of Sunday’s update.

Placer County health officials have confirmed a total of 18,784 infections and 206 deaths. Placer on Friday reported 46 new cases and no deaths, following 68 new cases and one fatality reported Thursday.

State data on Sunday showed 94 virus patients in Placer hospitals, down from 114 on Friday, and with the ICU total dropping from 23 to 21. The state says 13 ICU beds remain available.

Yolo County has reported a total of 11,892 cases and 158 deaths. The county on Sunday reported 27 new cases and no deaths.

State data showed Yolo with 12 virus patients as of Sunday’s update, with six patients in ICUs and two ICU beds still available.

El Dorado County has reported 8,647 positive test results and 86 deaths. The county reported 95 cases and one new death in Friday’s update, following 70 cases and two deaths reported Thursday.

El Dorado has reported a remarkable surge in virus deaths compared to the first several months of the health crisis: 82 county residents have died of COVID-19 between Nov. 25 and Feb. 1, compared to four from March through mid-November.

State health officials reported El Dorado’s patient total dropping from eight in Friday’s update to six by Sunday, with the ICU total for COVID-19 now zero. Nine ICU beds are available.

In Sutter County, at least 8,516 people have contracted the virus and 91 have died. The county reported 42 new cases Thursday followed by another 42 on Friday, with no new deaths added either day.

Yuba County, which shares a health office with Sutter, has reported 5,431 infections and 32 dead. Yuba added just one new case on Thursday, followed by seven in Friday’s update, with no fatalities reported either day..

The lone hospital serving the Yuba-Sutter bicounty region — Adventist-Rideout in Marysville — had 42 hospitalized virus patients as of Sunday’s state data update, down by one from Friday’s total. The ICU patient total remains at 11, as it was most of last week, but the number of available ICU beds rose from one on Friday to two by Sunday.