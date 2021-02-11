Coronavirus updates: Which COVID variants have been found in California?

California is on the brink of two different milestones in the coronavirus crisis, one grim and the other hopeful.

The state on Thursday will surpass 45,000 COVID-19 deaths for the pandemic. The California Department of Public Health reported the official death toll at 44,995 in Wednesday’s update, and the state has averaged more than 480 virus fatalities a day over the past two weeks.

The first 15,000 fatalities took more than six months, from March to September. The next 15,000 took a little less than four months, from late September to mid-January.

The most recent 15,000 came in just under a month.

But on the hopeful side, close to one in 10 Californians have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and CDPH.

The state reported Wednesday that about 5.09 million total doses have been administered, and the CDC on its data tracker said 3.99 million have received at least one dose in the state of 40 million people.

The pace has improved from a stumbling start to the rollout. The CDPH data tracker shows California has administered an average of about 1.07 million total doses per week over the past four weeks, including both first and second doses. According to the CDC tracker, about 800,000 of these have been first doses with the rest of them second doses.

The state’s infection and hospitalization metrics are also showing vast improvement from the peak of the winter surge in early January.

Since then, the two-week daily case rate has fallen from over 40,000 to below 14,000; test positivity has dropped from 14% to 5.5%; and the number of confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospital beds has cut in half, from nearly 22,000 to about 10,800 as of Wednesday’s update from CDPH.

To date, more than 3.36 million Californians have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Which variants have been found in California?

A major focus among health officials in the past several weeks has been the emergence of genetic variants of the coronavirus that have shown signs of being more infectious, resistant to vaccination and possibly deadlier.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, speaking during a Wednesday news conference at a vaccine center site in Fresno, announced California has confirmed its first two cases of a variant called B.1.351, which was first located in South Africa, in the Bay Area. One case was found in Alameda County and the other in Santa Clara County.

Labs in the state have also found 159 cases of B.1.1.7, first located in the United Kingdom, since it was first found here in late December. That includes one case in Yolo County, which county officials and UC Davis researchers said earlier this week was the first confirmed discovery of the variant in the Sacramento area.

Labs have also confirmed more than 1,200 cases of a pair of variants that appear to have originated on the West Coast.

Scientists are still studying the variants and determining their potential impact. Researchers are confident B.1.1.7 is much more contagious than other strains of the virus, but are still researching whether it may also be deadlier. Early data indicate the two vaccines currently authorized for emergency use, from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, appear effective against B.1.1.7.

There’s more concern regarding vaccine efficacy with respect to B.1.351. Rollout of AstraZeneca’s vaccine had to be paused in South Africa after early clinical data suggested those shots were minimally effective against B.1.351.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, has said repeatedly during White House news briefings that the emergence of concerning variants makes the vaccination campaign all the more urgent.

“Viruses cannot mutate if they don’t replicate,” Fauci has said numerous times.

California teachers are retiring early due to the pandemic

The California State Teachers’ Retirement System (CalSTRS) said this week that teachers in the state are retiring in the highest numbers in more than a decade, many of them due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a survey of over 500 teachers who retired in the second half of 2020, CalSTRS said 62% retired earlier than planned and, of those, more than half cited the challenge of teaching during a pandemic and more than one-third cited fear of exposure to COVID-19 as the reason.

Latest Sacramento-area numbers

The six counties that make up the bulk of the 13-county Greater Sacramento region — Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties — have reported more than 143,000 combined positive cases and at least 1,955 virus deaths.

Sacramento County has confirmed 89,363 cases since the start of the pandemic, and at least 1,352 of those residents died of COVID-19. The county reported 324 new cases Tuesday and 264 on Wednesday, and added 17 deaths each day.

By date of death occurrence, December and January were Sacramento County’s two deadliest months of the pandemic. Local health officials have confirmed 381 deaths for December and at least 279 in January. One death was removed Wednesday from December’s total as a data correction. January’s total will continue to grow, as it can take weeks for death confirmations to become official.

Local health officials have also started confirming deaths for February. At least 10 residents died of the virus in the first five days of the month.

Prior to December, the county’s deadliest month of the pandemic was August, at 181 virus deaths.

The countywide total for hospitalized virus patients dropped from 292 in last Friday’s update to 237 by Monday, but rebounded to 250 by Wednesday, according to CDPH. The county reported 73 patients in ICUs, up five from Monday, with 79 beds still available.

Placer County health officials have confirmed a total of 19,121 infections and 217 deaths. Placer on Wednesday reported 85 new cases and confirmed one new death, following 63 new cases and two deaths reported Tuesday.

State data Wednesday showed 82 virus patients in Placer hospitals, down from 86 on Tuesday and from 114 last Friday. The ICU total has dropped to 16, from 23 last Friday. Nine ICU beds remain available in the county.

Yolo County has reported a total of 12,095 cases and 172 deaths. The county reported 47 new cases and increased the death toll by 12 in an update Tuesday, followed by 40 cases and two new deaths Wednesday.

Yolo officials recently noted that deaths are confirmed in groups, meaning there may be no deaths noted for several days and then many confirmed in a day or two. The county had not reported any deaths Saturday through Monday.

State data showed Yolo with 11 virus patients in hospitals as of Wednesday’s update, up from two from Tuesday’s nine. Six are in ICUs, with two ICU beds now available.

El Dorado County has reported 8,807 positive test results and 86 deaths. El Dorado added 23 cases Tuesday and 22 on Wednesday with no deaths reported either day.

El Dorado has reported a significant spike in virus deaths compared to the first several months of the health crisis: 82 county residents died of COVID-19 between Nov. 25 and Feb. 1, compared to four from last March through mid-November.

State data show El Dorado’s COVID-19 patient total has plummeted, from 21 two weeks ago to four as of Wednesday. The ICU total has held at zero for four straight days, and five ICU beds are available.

In Sutter County, at least 8,623 people have contracted the virus and 92 have died. Yuba County, which shares a health office with Sutter, has reported 5,547 infections and 36 dead, last reporting four deaths in a Monday update that included the weekend.

The lone hospital serving the Yuba-Sutter bicounty region — Adventist-Rideout in Marysville — had 36 hospitalized virus patients as of Wednesday’s state data update, same as Wednesday, but with the ICU total falling from 11 to nine. The number of available ICU beds also dropped, from five to four.