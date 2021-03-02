Seven California counties, including El Dorado, could move to red COVID tier today

State health officials this morning are expected to promote several counties out of the strict purple tier into the looser red tier of California’s framework to gradually reopen from coronavirus restrictions.

Seven counties are eligible for promotion into the red tier when the California Department of Public Health updates the list: El Dorado, Lassen, Modoc, Napa, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo and Santa Clara.

Those plus another 40 of California’s 58 counties combining for 96% of the state’s population entered this week in the purple tier. The 11 counties already in looser tiers are: Alpine, Del Norte, Humboldt, Marin, Mariposa, Plumas, San Mateo, Shasta, Sierra, Trinity and Yolo.

The red tier allows for fewer restrictions on businesses and activities than the purple tier. Restaurants may reopen indoor dining areas, and several other sectors including gyms and movie theaters are permitted to reopen for indoor operations.

The tier distinction is also key for schools.

In the K-12 school reopening deal that Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers announced Monday, public districts will lose out on 1% of their portion of a statewide $2 billion safety fund for each day beyond the end of March that they do not offer in-person instruction to kindergarten through second grade, regardless of tier level.

But in counties in the red tier or better, schools and districts must expand that to K-6 as well as at least one grade level in middle school and one grade level in high school in order to stay eligible for that funding.

Newsom hinted during a Monday news conference that “many” counties are expected to leave the purple tier and join the red in the coming weeks. Counting today, there will be five weekly tier list updates before the April 1 school funding deadline.

Counties’ tiers are assigned based on COVID-19 infection rates, which have shown vast improvements in the past few weeks. It takes two consecutive weeks of meeting the necessary criteria to join the red tier, and there are two main avenues to move from purple to red.

The more common option is to record an average of fewer than seven daily virus cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate below 8% for two straight weeks.

The second option involves a health equity metric, which requires that a county’s overall test positivity and its positivity in socioeconomically disadvantaged census tracts each come in below 5% for two consecutive weeks. The latter is only applicable to counties with more than 106,000 residents.

CDPH looks at counties’ numbers on a delay to account for any data reporting issues. Numbers released later this morning will be from the survey week of Feb. 14 to Feb. 20.

Where do Sacramento area’s tier numbers stand?

Following Yolo’s promotion last week, El Dorado is now closest to the red tier among the remaining five in the six-county Sacramento region.

El Dorado County had 10.3 daily cases per 100,000 in last week’s CDPH update, but had 4.6% overall test positivity and 4.3% “health equity” positivity, meeting red-tier thresholds.

Yolo moved to the red tier last week after reporting 5.6 cases per 100,000, 1.6% test positivity and 5.2% health equity positivity.

Sacramento County still had ground to cover as of last week’s tier update. The county recorded 15.3 daily cases per 100,000 and a test positivity of 5.4%, but its health equity positivity rate of 8.2% in disadvantaged neighborhoods requires significant improvement.

Placer County is a bit closer to promotion. Like El Dorado, it recorded 10.3 cases per 100,000 last week. Its overall test positivity came in at 4.1% and health equity positivity was 5.9%. Improvement by a percentage point or more in health equity, with the other rates holding mostly steady, would give Placer its first week of credit toward the red tier.

The Yuba-Sutter bicounty area is furthest from promotion in the region. Sutter had 14.7 new cases per 100,000 to go with 6% test positivity, and Yuba had 15.1 cases with 7.2% positivity. Both are too small for CDPH to consider the health equity metric.

California by the numbers

The Golden State is nearing its lowest point of new infections in the pandemic since testing for COVID-19 got underway last spring.

Just 2.6% of tests statewide have came back positive for COVID-19 in the two weeks leading up to Monday, CDPH said, for an average of fewer than 5,200 cases a day. The state’s all-time low for positivity is 2.5%, reached in mid-October.

The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients has declined from nearly 22,000 to about 4,900 as of Monday’s update, with the total in intensive care units dropping from 4,900 to 1,400.

The state continues to record hundreds of new deaths per day, as fatalities are the last indicator to fall from the intense winter surge. More than 52,000 Californians have died of COVID-19 to date, according to CDPH.

The state’s pace of vaccination is improving, reaching the milestone of more than 9 million doses administered as of a Monday update. California will have close to 1.7 million vaccine doses delivered to providers this week, including at least 320,000 of Johnson & Johnson’s newly authorized single-shot vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports about 9% of California’s adult population is fully vaccinated and about 21% are at least partially vaccinated.

Alexandra Sargent, right, an office assistant at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School in Elk Grove, sits in a waiting area where people are monitored for 15 minutes for any side effects after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Del Campo High School in Fair Oaks, during a vaccine clinic held by the San Juan Unified School District in partnership with Dignity Health. Jason Pierce jpierce@sacbee.com

Cumulative Sacramento-area numbers

The six-county Sacramento region has reported close to 150,000 total positive cases and at least 2,135 virus deaths over the course of the pandemic.

Sacramento County has reported 93,528 cases and 1,484 resident deaths from COVID-19. The county on Monday added 368 new cases and 12 deaths for a three-day reporting window including the weekend, for averages of about 123 cases and four deaths per day, following 216 cases and eight deaths disclosed Friday.

By date of death occurrence, December and January were by far Sacramento County’s two deadliest months of the pandemic. Health officials have confirmed 384 deaths for December, 313 for January and 101 for Feb. 1 through Feb. 23.

Prior to December, the county’s deadliest month of the pandemic was August, at 181 virus deaths.

The county had 157 patients hospitalized with the virus as of Monday, down from 165 on Sunday for the fewest since Nov. 11, with the ICU total now at 47.

Placer County health officials have confirmed a total of 19,861 infections and 232 deaths. Placer on Monday added 98 cases and no deaths for the three-day period including the weekend, following 50 new cases and one death added Friday.

State data showed 61 virus patients in Placer hospitals including 16 in ICUs as of Monday, both the same as Sunday. The county had 52 patients hospitalized with 18 in intensive care as of Saturday’s update.

Yolo County has reported a total of 12,712 cases and 185 deaths. The county added 56 new cases in a Monday update including the weekend, following 19 new cases reported Friday.

County officials recently noted that deaths are confirmed in groups, meaning there may be no deaths noted for several days and then many confirmed in a day or two. The county most recently reported four fatalities on Feb. 23.

State data show Yolo with 16 virus patients hospitalized as of Monday, up from 11 on Sunday, with the ICU total growing from four to six.

El Dorado County has reported 9,060 positive test results and 100 deaths. Local health officials added 40 cases and no deaths for the weekend plus Monday.

El Dorado has reported the vast majority of its virus deaths in a little more than the past three months: 96 county residents have died of COVID-19 since Nov. 25, compared to four from last March through mid-November.

State data on Monday showed El Dorado with four patients hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19, including one in intensive care, both holding steady from Sunday.

In Sutter County, at least 8,880 people have contracted the virus and 97 have died. Officials reported 14 new cases and no deaths Monday.

Yuba County, which shares a health office with Sutter, has reported 5,773 infections and 37 dead, adding 10 cases and no deaths Monday.

The lone hospital serving the Yuba-Sutter bicounty region — Adventist-Rideout in Marysville — had 18 hospitalized virus patients as of Monday, down from 22 on Sunday, with the ICU total dropping from six to five.