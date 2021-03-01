Gavin Newsom reaches school reopening deal aiming to bring kids to class by April 1

California schools will be pressured to reopen this spring under a deal Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders are expected to announce Monday morning.

The deal will dole out $2 billion in grant funding to schools that have reopened by the end of March for kindergarten through second grades and high needs students of all ages, regardless of the level of coronavirus transmission in their county, according to legislation that would put the agreement into effect.

For every day schools miss the April 1 deadline, they will lose 1% of the funding.

For counties in the red tier – where there are fewer than seven new cases per 100,000 residents and test positivity is below 8% – schools must reopen elementary grades and at least one middle or high school grade to get the money.

The deal concludes months of tense negotiations between legislative leaders, school districts and teachers unions. But over the last several weeks, a bipartisan coalition of parent groups and lawmakers have demanded a more aggressive school reopening plan.

Teachers unions, however, have pushed back against the pressure, saying that vaccines for educators and lower infection rates were needed to earn their approval of any blueprint to getting kids back into classrooms.

The deal won’t force schools to reopen, but lawmakers and Newsom are betting that the $2 billion will be enough of an incentive for districts to bring students back into classrooms.

The deal does not guarantee that teachers will have been offered vaccines by the time they return to classrooms, although the Newsom administration is setting doses for educators to get them vaccinated quickly.

Schools that have already reopened or whose school boards set a reopening date before the end of March will not face a testing requirement. Schools that set a reopening date after the end-of-March deadline will need to conduct regular testing if they are in the purple tier – meaning their county is reporting more than seven new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate over 8%.

The deal will also allocate $4.6 billion in funding for all schools to help them make up for lost learning time during the pandemic. That money can be used to extend the school year into the summer, reduce class sizes and hire additional staff to support students academically and emotionally. It will also force schools to report data on viral transmission to the state.