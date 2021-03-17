More movie theaters are reopening in Sacramento as COVID-19 picture brightens

Grab a mask and some popcorn. Movies are coming back.

Cinemark Holdings Inc., owner of the Century chain and the largest movie-theater operator in greater Sacramento, said Wednesday it plans to reopen theaters Friday across the region as well as other major California markets.

The move comes as COVID-19 vaccinations ramp up, more sectors of the economy reopen and the coronavirus pandemic continues to show signs of easing.

Most theater chains began reopening last summer but quickly changed course after another surge in COVID-19 infections. Cinemark said it’s taking extensive safety precautions, including mask requirements and staggered show times and limited seating capacity to improve social distancing. Each auditorium will be disinfected between shows, and “seat-buffering technology” will automatically block out seats adjacent to those that have just been purchased. Concessions stands will offer limited menus, including candy, soda, popcorn and hot dogs.

Cinemark said it will reopen at the following sites Friday:

Century Folsom 14

Century Laguna 16

Century DOCO in downtown Sacramento

Century 16 Greenback Lane

Century Arden 14

Cinemark Yuba City.

Among the new movies showing: “Tom & Jerry: The Movie,” “Boogie,” “Long Weekend” and “Chaos Walking.”

Two Cinemark sites in Placer County have already reopened, the company said: Century Roseville 14 and Blue Oaks Century Theatres.

Other theater operators are reopening as well.

The historic Tower Theatre in Sacramento, which has been rebranded the Tower Theatre by Angelika, will reopen Friday.

Previously, the Palladio shopping center in Folsom announced it plans to reopen its Palladio 16 cineplex Friday.