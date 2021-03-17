Vaccine update: California hits 13 million doses, just 2 days after reaching 12 million

California shot past 13 million total doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered Wednesday, just two days after the state reported surpassing the 12 million mark.

The California Department of Public Health on its online vaccine data tracker shows providers have administered 13,037,557 doses to date, an increase by 400,360 over Tuesday’s total.

Some of the substantial daily increase is due to better data reporting. The state says providers have administered an average of about 217,000 doses per day over the past week.

The state reports about 4.51 million people are now fully vaccinated — about 11% of California’s total population and 15% of its adult population — and an additional 4.28 million are partially vaccinated.

About 22% of California’s total population and 29% of its adults are at least partially vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Weekly federal allocations to California are growing slowly at the moment, but are expected to increase significantly in April as Johnson & Johnson increases shipments of its single-dose vaccine.

The CEO of Blue Shield, the insurer hired as California’s third-party administrator for the vaccine effort, said last week the state expects weekly allocations to grow from about 1.6 million now to 2.5 million before the end of April.

How many doses have been given across Sacramento area?

These are the totals for combined first and second doses, administered through Sunday, as reported by the state public health department, by recipient county of residence.

▪ Sacramento: 452,370 (28,851 doses per 100,000 residents)

▪ El Dorado: 63,120 (32,688 doses per 100,000)

▪ Placer: 153,923 (38,439 doses per 100,000)

▪ Yolo: 80,615 (36,051 doses per 100,000)

Figures may be undercounts due to data reporting delays.

Sacramento, which for much of the vaccine rollout has trailed the statewide rate of doses per capita by more than 15%, is now only 11% below California in doses per 100,000. Placer, once as high as 30% above the state per-capita rate, is now only 18% ahead of it.

Northern California VA locations giving vaccines

Veterans Affairs Northern California Health Care is now offering COVID-19 vaccination to veterans at 11 clinic locations: Auburn, Chico, Fairfield, Mare Island, Martinez, Mather, McClellan, Oakland, Redding, Yreka and Yuba City.

Enrolled veterans are eligible regardless of age.

Veterans can book appointments online using the My HealtheVet portal; or by calling 1-800-382-8387 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays.

More details are available at northerncalifornia.va.gov.

Sacramento-area health offices, public clinics and pharmacies

Most county health offices are splitting their direct allocations between their own county-run clinics, non-chain hospitals and other partners, including some Safeway pharmacies.

CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens offer vaccine appointments at some of their pharmacies across California, including some in Sacramento, El Dorado and Placer counties, as part of a federal retail pharmacy partnership.

Rite Aid announced Thursday that it is expanding eligibility and prioritizing scheduling for teachers, school staff and child care workers in California.

CVS said last week it would be offering shots at 119 more of its pharmacies as early as Sunday. That’s in addition to the 167 locations already offering the vaccine in California, as well as 600 Target stores nationwide where CVS has a pharmacy.

Sacramento

▪ Phase: 1B

▪ Received directly: Not reported.

▪ Administered: 349,960 to Sacramento County residents through last Friday. Of those, 234,894 were first doses and 115,066 were second doses.

Sacramento County has expanded eligibility to farm workers, restaurant employees and janitors as it advances within Phase 1B of the rollout.

It is also making a major push to vaccinate homeless who live under local freeways.

The county last week opened a new clinic at Bayside Church in midtown on 19th Street, operated by Safeway. That clinic is offering the J&J single-dose vaccine Wednesday and Thursday of this week and next week, by appointment only.

Sacramento County continues to offer drive-thru vaccine clinics at McClellan Park and Natomas High School; and walk-thru clinics at California Northstate University in Elk Grove and at Sacramento State.

All clinics require appointments in advance. Scheduling and booking information can be found at dhs.saccounty.net. Residents can sign up online for all except the Natomas High clinic; for that, residents must call 916-561-5253 on Mondays between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. to make an appointment, according to the county.

Sacramento also has CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens stores participating in the federal partnership program, and the county is also partnered with 11 Safeway pharmacies.

The McClellan Park, Sacramento State and Northstate clinics offer the Pfizer vaccine, meaning a three-week wait between doses. Safeway pharmacies offer Moderna, a four-week wait.

El Dorado

▪ Phase: 1B

▪ Received: 48,370 total doses.

▪ Administered: 47,618 doses as of March 5, according to the county website.

El Dorado announced clinic dates for its South Lake Tahoe health office for the rest of March and early April.

Robinson’s Pharmacy on Main Street in Placerville is taking appointments through CalVax, the state’s online vaccine registration system.

The county offers clinics for El Dorado residents ages 65 and older in the parking structure at Red Hawk Casino in Placerville on Thursdays, also available through CalVax.

Walgreens in Cameron Park and the CVS store on Palmer Drive in Cameron Park are also now offering Moderna vaccine appointments as part of the federal retail pharmacy partnership.

The county is also partnered with six Safeway stores.

More detailed information on county-run and county-partnered vaccine clinics can be found at edcgov.us/Government/hhsa/edccovid-19-clinics.

Placer

▪ Phase: 1B

▪ Received: 78,370 through Feb. 28. Of those, roughly half were retained by the public health office while the remaining half were transferred to other health providers.

▪ Administered: Placer says county residents had received 75,981 first doses and 39,440 second doses through the end of February, but this total is not broken down by provider. It includes those given at county-run clinics and by hospital systems.

Placer offers most of its county-run clinics at The Grounds, formerly the Placer County Fairgrounds, in Roseville. Appointments are required in advance. All clinics this week are fully booked, according to the county website.

The Grounds clinic is open for Placer County residents ages 65 and older, ages 16 through 64 with qualifying medical conditions and essential workers in Phase 1A or 1B who are employed in Placer County.

Placer is also partnered with eight Safeway pharmacies throughout the county.

More information on county-run clinics and Safeway partners in Placer is available at placer.ca.gov/vaccineclinics.

According to the CVS website, there are stores participating in the federal vaccine partnership in Auburn and Rocklin. There may also be availability at Rite Aid and Walgreens stores; users should check with individual stores for eligibility, the county says.

Appointments have also been made at Remedy RX Pharmacy in Roseville through a local partnership.

Yolo

▪ Phase: 1B

▪ Received: Not reported since early February.

▪ Administered: 15,798 first doses and 12,487 second doses through last Friday, county spokeswoman Jenny Tan said Monday.

Yolo County’s vaccination website says the county is operating five clinics this week, all private, including for agriculture workers, education workers and jail inmates.

More details regarding county-run clinics are available on the county website at yolocounty.org.

Hospital systems

Hospital systems operating in multiple counties receive their own allocations from the state.

Sutter Health announced Tuesday that it is resuming the booking of first-dose appointments in the valley area — its large clinics in Sacramento, Roseville, Modesto, Stockton and Tracy — after it had suspended new appointments for about a month and rescheuled more than 20,000 second-dose appointments due to inadequate supply from the state

Sutter says it has administered more than 400,000 doses to date.

UC Davis Health is vaccinating “patients who work in education and childcare, emergency services, and food and agriculture” in line with the state’s Phase 1B guidelines, according to its website, but has not yet begun offering shots to those with high-risk medical conditions.

Kaiser Permanente is now vaccinating patients 65 and older, and recently started booking appointments for patients based on occupation. Essential workers in the fields of education, child care, food and agriculture, emergency services, health care and long-term care are all now eligible for shots via Kaiser.

In an update this week, Kaiser Permanente said it had administered about 655,000 of the 860,000 doses it has received at Northern California facilities, and has more than 283,000 future appointments scheduled.

Kaiser Permanente says on its website it is offering vaccines to Kaiser members as well as non-members.

Dignity Health’s Mercy Medical Group says it has begun using the state’s My Turn website to schedule vaccination appointments.