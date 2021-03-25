Coronavirus

California adults to be eligible for COVID vaccine next month, starting with people 50 and older

All Californians who are 50 or older will be eligible to get vaccinated against the coronavirus starting Thursday, April 1, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced.

All Californians who are 16 or older can make an appointment to be vaccinated starting April 15.

“With vaccine supply increasing and by expanding eligibility to more Californians, the light at the end of the tunnel continues to get brighter,” Newsom said in a statement. “We remain focused on equity as we extend vaccine eligibility to those older than 50 starting April 1, and those older than 16 starting April 15. This is possible thanks to the leadership of the Biden-Harris Administration and the countless public health officials across the state who have stepped up to get shots into arms.”

Jeong Park joined The Sacramento Bee’s Capitol Bureau in 2020 as part of the paper’s community-funded Equity Lab. He covers economic inequality, focusing on how the state’s policies affect working people. Before joining the Bee, he worked as a reporter covering cities for the Orange County Register.
