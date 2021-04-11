Placer County COVID vaccination center to open for ages 16 and older ahead of schedule

A vaccination center run by Placer County Public Health will be opening up registration for those ages 16 or older ahead of California’s target date.

In a news release, Placer County health officials announced that the @the Grounds site in Roseville will be encouraging anyone who lives in the county and is at least 16 years old to schedule a vaccine appointment potentially as early as Monday.

California, meanwhile, plans on having widespread vaccination availability to 16 and older residents starting Thursday. In most areas, vaccines are still reserved for those age 50 and older or those with underlying health conditions.

“By expanding eligibility now, slightly ahead of the state’s Thursday timeline, we can ensure that no appointments go unused,” Dr. Rob Oldham, Placer County’s interim health officer and director of Health and Human Services, said in a prepared statement. “We’ve now administered more than 60,000 doses @the Grounds and this expansion means the end of some of the more confusing eligibility guidelines. COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, free and will help us bring this pandemic to an end.”

County officials say there are nearly 2,000 appointment slots available for the upcoming week and that there are plenty of first-dose Pfizer shots for those under 18. Pfizer’s vaccine remains the only one approved for use on those below 18 years. Officials say residents should register online.

UC Davis Health in Sacramento also recently lowered its eligibility requirements to ages 16 and up. The health system made appointments available April 6, and was the first in Sacramento to do so.