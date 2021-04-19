10 million Californians fully vaccinated against COVID-19. When could J&J pause end?

UC Davis Health nurse Alma Pelayo fills up a syringe of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine ready to be used at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Oak Park on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The community COVID-19 vaccination clinic opened in partnership with the church and UC Davis Health on Wednesday for residents who registered in advance. People age 50 and up in California become eligible for COVID-19 vaccines Thursday. dkim@sacbee.com

California over the weekend reported surpassing 10 million people fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, a figure representing about one-quarter of the state’s population.

Another 6.5 million have had one dose of either Pfizer or Moderna’s two-dose vaccines and are therefore partially vaccinated. In all, more than 16.8 million — about 42% of Californians — have had at least one dose of vaccine, according to state data.

The California Department of Public Health reported Friday that more than half of residents 16 or older were at least partially vaccinated. None of the three vaccines authorized for emergency use in the U.S. have been cleared for use in juveniles under age 16, though Pfizer is seeking authorization for use in children 12 to 15.

To date, providers across California have administered 25,790,401 total doses of vaccine, CDPH reported Monday. That’s 82% of the 31.6 million that have been delivered by manufacturers.

The single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson remains on a federally recommended pause as U.S. health agencies investigate six reported cases of a rare and severe blood clotting condition in recipients. The pause might not be lifted until later this week, with a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee scheduled to meet Friday to discuss the issue.

J&J made up only 4% of California’s allocation of doses last week, with the vast majority coming from Pfizer and Moderna, and no J&J shipments are set for this week due to the pause.

But following a larger shipment earlier in April, CDC data indicate there may be about 1.2 million J&J doses that have been delivered to California but not yet administered, which could be put to use after the pause is lifted.

“What’s really important to stress is the fact that the system is working in terms of being able to report any adverse events and having the federal government review those cases, and also review to make sure that the vaccine you’re using is safe, or if there are any adjustments we need to make in terms of who gets that vaccine or what providers need to look out for,” Sacramento County health officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said last week regarding the J&J pause.

How many are fully, partially vaccinated in Sacramento area?

These are the totals for combined first and second doses, administered through Sunday, as reported by the state public health department, by recipient county of residence.

▪ Sacramento: 905,177 (57,729 doses per 100,000 residents)

▪ El Dorado: 115,997 (60,072 doses per 100,000)

▪ Placer: 268,100 (66,952 doses per 100,000)

▪ Yolo: 155,951 (69,742 doses per 100,000)

Here is what percentage of each county’s total population is fully and partially vaccinated, according to CDPH data.

Figures may be undercounts due to data reporting delays.

Northern California VA locations giving vaccines

Veterans Affairs Northern California Health Care is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to veterans and their families at 11 clinic locations: Auburn, Chico, Fairfield, Mare Island, Martinez, Mather, McClellan, Oakland, Redding, Yreka and Yuba City.

As of this week, all of the above except Yreka are offering walk-in clinics with no appointment necessary.

Clinic days and times vary by location. More details are available at northerncalifornia.va.gov.

Sacramento-area health offices, public clinics and pharmacies

Most county health offices are splitting their direct allocations between their own county-run clinics, non-chain hospitals and other partners, including some Safeway pharmacies.

CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens offer vaccine appointments at some of their pharmacies across California as part of a federal retail pharmacy partnership. Sam’s Club and Walmart stores also recently began offering vaccines in some parts of California. More details are available via those companies’ websites.

Sacramento

Sacramento County continues to offer drive-thru vaccine clinics at Cal Expo, McClellan Park and Natomas High School; and walk-thru clinics at California Northstate University in Elk Grove and at Sacramento State.

Cal Expo, which had used J&J before the pause, is now scheduling clinics using Pfizer.

Other first-dose clinics run through community partners have been announced through April, including Bayside Church in midtown, City Church of Sacramento in Oak Park, Orange Grove School, the county’s education office in Mather and Southside Unlimited on 47th Avenue.

Most clinics continue to require appointments in advance, but walk-in clinics are becoming more frequent as supply increases. Scheduling and booking information can be found at dhs.saccounty.net.

Sacramento also has CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens stores participating in the federal partnership program, and the county is also partnered with 11 Safeway pharmacies.

The Cal Expo, McClellan Park, Sacramento State and Northstate clinics offer the Pfizer vaccine, meaning a three-week wait between doses. Safeway pharmacies offer Moderna, a four-week wait.

With eligibility expanding, Sacramento County reminds that only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for minors ages 16 and 17.

El Dorado

El Dorado runs clinics at its public health offices in Placerville and South Lake Tahoe.

The county also offers a clinic at the parking structure at Red Hawk Casino in Placerville on Thursdays, also available through CalVax. It will run each Thursday through at least April 29. The clinic on Tuesday announced more first-dose slots added to this Thursday’s clinic and more second-dose shots added for next week.

The Red Hawk and Placerville public health office clinics gives Pfizer shots. The South Lake Tahoe clinic uses Moderna.

Walgreens in Cameron Park and the CVS store on Palmer Drive in Cameron Park are also now offering Moderna vaccine appointments as part of the federal retail pharmacy partnership. Walmart in Placerville was offering J&J doses prior to the pause.

The county is also partnered with six Safeway stores.

More detailed information on county-run and county-partnered vaccine clinics can be found at edcgov.us/Government/hhsa/edccovid-19-clinics.

Placer

Placer County offers its county-run clinics at The Grounds, formerly the Placer County Fairgrounds, in Roseville. The Grounds is offering first-dose appointments of Pfizer this Monday through Thursday.

Appointment links for qualifying residents are posted as they become available at placer.ca.gov/vaccineclinics.

Placer is also partnered with eight Safeway pharmacies throughout the county.

According to the CVS website, there are stores participating in the federal vaccine partnership in Auburn and Rocklin. There may also be availability at Rite Aid and Walgreens stores; users should check with individual stores for eligibility, the county says.

Appointments can also be made at Remedy RX Pharmacy in Roseville through a local partnership.

Yolo

Yolo County is holding several private clinics this week, followed by a public clinic (first-dose Moderna) on Sunday.

Private clinics include second doses for agriculture workers, first doses for homebound residents and first doses for Woodland High School students, according to the county website.

More details regarding county-run clinics are available on the county website at yolocounty.org.

Hospital systems

Hospital systems operating in multiple counties receive their own allocations from the state. All in the Sacramento area confirm they are offering vaccine appointments to all ages 16 and older.

UC Davis Health is using the state’s My Turn website as well as its MyUCDavisHealth app to schedule vaccination appointments for UC Health patients and non-patients.

UC Davis in an update to its website Tuesday confirmed it has paused giving J&J doses, which had made up about 10% of its vaccinations, and said it does “not expect this will impact our ability to vaccinate thousands of people each day.”

Sutter Health also confirms on its patient website that it has paused appointments for the J&J vaccine. The hospital network is opening first-dose appointments for Pfizer and Moderna “as supply allows.”

Sutter on its patient website says it has administered more than 575,000 doses to date.

Kaiser Permanente is vaccinating patients in eligible groups, regardless of Kaiser membership.

Kaiser Permanente said in an update last week it has administered about 1.56 million of the 1.66 million doses it has received at Northern California facilities, and has about 370,000 future appointments scheduled.

Dignity Health’s Mercy Medical Group has begun using My Turn to schedule appointments, and is working with the state and other partners to offer vaccines to eligible Californians.