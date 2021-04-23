CDC panel recommends lifting J&J pause. What that could mean for California vaccines

A federal advisory panel of health experts voted Friday to recommend resuming use of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, 10 days after federal health officials recommended the pause.

The recommendation could clear the way for hundreds of thousands of doses shelved in California vaccine providers’ inventories to be put back into use.

Use of the vaccine was suspended while federal health officials investigated a group initially consisting of six reported cases of a rare, severe blood clotting condition in recipients of the J&J jab, which was granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration in late February.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention experts said during a Friday advisory committee meeting that the review identified 15 total cases of the blood clotting condition, up from the original six reports. All 15 were in women, 13 of them under age 50 and the other two 50 or older. Close to 8 million people had received the J&J vaccine in the U.S. prior to the pause.

The advisory committee near the conclusion of the meeting narrowed the options to two choices, both of which would recommend ending the pause; one of the options would have also appended language stating that women under age 50 should be aware of increased risk of blood clotting and may be advised to use a different COVID-19 vaccine.

The panel voted 10 to 4 to recommend lifting the pause without the addendum pertaining to women under 50.

The CDC and FDA must issue their own decision on whether to lift or continue the pause, which may be guided by the committee’s recommendation vote. That guidance could come at any time, and several experts who spoke during Friday’s meeting urged the agencies to act quickly now that a thorough review showed the clotting complications to be exceedingly rare.

Neither California health officials nor Gov. Gavin Newsom immediately responded to the advisory panel recommendation as of early Friday afternoon.

Last week, Newsom and the California Department of Public Health swiftly directed providers to pause use of the J&J vaccine, within hours of the CDC and FDA recommendation the morning of April 13. Clinics across the state had to either cancel appointments or quickly pivot to giving first doses of Pfizer or Moderna’s two-dose vaccines.

California and other West Coast states have their own independent panel of medical and scientific experts, known as the Western States Scientific Review Workgroup, that assesses COVID-19 vaccine information and guides policy decisions in those states.

J&J, which has had manufacturing issues slowing output since before the pause began, did not ship any doses to U.S. providers this week due to the pause and this week’s allocation data from the CDC shows no deliveries of the shots set for next week.

But CDC vaccine data also indicates there are about 9 million doses of J&J still in providers’ inventories nationwide. That includes about 1.2 million in California, compared to 1.06 million that have already been administered in the state.

J&J, authorized for emergency use and rolled out in early March, makes up only a small fraction of the 27 million doses given in California but makes up close to 10% of the state’s more than 11 million fully vaccinated residents, according to CDPH data updated Friday.