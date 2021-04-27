8 counties may advance in California COVID tier system; Sacramento-area deaths top 2,400

With coronavirus infection numbers still steadily improving across most of the state, as many as eight California counties could move to looser reopening tiers in an update from the state health department this morning.

Thirty-eight counties making up 87% of California’s 39.5 million residents already entered this week in the so-called orange tier, the second least-restrictive category.

As many as five of those could move to the lowest tier, yellow, if their COVID-19 case rates remain low enough in today’s update: Mariposa, Mendocino, Plumas, Santa Cruz and Tuolumne counties are all in position for possible promotions, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Currently, the yellow tier only includes three of the state’s least populous counties — Alpine, Lassen and Sierra.

Another three counties in the tighter red tier — Amador, Glenn and Sutter — could also advance today, to orange, if their recent case and test positivity rates meet the state-set requirements.

California’s remaining 14 red-tier counties did not meet the case rate criteria for the orange tier in last week’s update, and therefore won’t be eligible to move up until mid-May at the earliest. It takes two consecutive weeks meeting the requirements to be promoted. This group includes Sacramento, Placer and Yuba counties.

Not one county remains in the tightest purple tier, which kept indoor businesses such as restaurant dining rooms, gyms and movie theaters closed entirely.

In the red tier, those businesses are allowed open with strict capacity limits. The orange tier loosens capacity limits, and also allows a few indoor entertainment businesses, such as bowling alleys, back open. The yellow tier reduces capacity restrictions further.

The four tiers also govern crowd sizes — with and without proof of vaccination — at both indoor and outdoor venue events, such as sporting events and live performances.

Gov. Gavin Newsom set June 15 as the target date for lifting all COVID-19 business restrictions, though the mask mandate would remain in place. Newsom said the state would reopen its economy by that date unless there were significant setbacks in hospitalizations or vaccine supply.

COVID-19 in California by the numbers

The Golden State continues to trim down already-record low infection numbers at the statewide level.

CDPH reported Monday that its test positivity rate for the previous week was 1.2%. That’s the state’s lowest reported rate since testing began early last year, and it’s also the lowest recent rate among all 50 states, according to a data tracker from Johns Hopkins University.

A little over 1,700 virus patients were in hospitals statewide, including 403 in intensive care units, as of Monday’s state data update. Those are down from about 2,150 hospitalized and more than 560 in ICUs at the start of April. At California’s worst peak of the winter surge, nearly 22,000 were hospitalized and 4,900 in intensive care.

Fatalities are also continuing to trend downward. CDPH reports the average for COVID-19 deaths was about 32 a day as of early April, with more recent totals still pending. At one point in mid-January, more than 650 Californians were dying of the virus per day, state data show.

To date, California has reported more than 3.63 million lab-confirmed cases and 60,203 deaths from the disease, CDPH said in a Monday update.

18 million Californians have had a vaccine dose

California providers continue to administer a few hundred thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccine per day, with the state recently surpassing 28 million total doses given.

More than 11.6 million Californians are now fully vaccinated with either one shot of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine or two shots of either Pfizer or Moderna. Nearly 6.5 million others are partially vaccinated with a first dose of Pfizer or Moderna, according to CDPH.

That means just over 18 million people in California are at least partially vaccinated. That’s about 45% of the state’s overall population and 58% of its adult population. None of the three vaccines are authorized yet for use in children under age 16, with Pfizer’s vaccine the only one authorized in ages 16 and 17.

Federal health officials recommended a pause in use of the J&J vaccine on April 13 and lifted that pause last Friday, as regulatory agencies investigated a small number of cases of a rare but severe blood clotting condition in recipients.

Newsom and CDPH announced over the weekend that J&J doses could resume “immediately” in California. J&J continues to make up a small fraction of the state’s vaccine supply flow, due to nationwide manufacturing issues reported before the pause began.

The University of California Health system reported Monday that a UC team of patient-care and support personnel has administered more than 1 million doses. The push involved “the equivalent of 130 employees working full time for 16 weeks,” UC Health leaders wrote.

Death toll in six-county Sacramento area passes 2,400

The six-county capital region of Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Yolo, Sutter and Yuba counties has reported more than 163,000 lab-confirmed cases and at least 2,401 virus deaths over the course of the pandemic.

Sacramento County has reported 102,486 cases and 1,657 resident deaths from COVID-19, last updated Monday.

The countywide hospitalized total has been climbing, reported Monday at 99, up from 93 one week earlier and 87 one week before that. The ICU total has fluctuated some, most recently reported by CDPH at 23.

Placer County health officials have confirmed a total of 22,107 infections and 286 deaths.

State data on Monday showed 43 virus patients in Placer hospitals including 12 in ICUs, up from 38 hospitalized and nine in intensive care one weeks earlier.

Yolo County has reported 13,621 total cases and 205 deaths.

Yolo had two virus patients hospitalized as of Monday’s state data update, neither of them in intensive care, compared to one patient in an ICU one week earlier.

El Dorado County has reported 9,906 positive test results and 109 deaths. The county has reported one death in the past two weeks.

State data on Monday showed El Dorado with three hospitalized patients, one of them in an ICU, compared to two hospitalized patients both in ICUs a week earlier.

In Sutter County, at least 9,348 residents have tested positive for the virus and 104 have died. Yuba County, which shares a health office with Sutter, has reported 6,165 infections and 40 dead.

The lone hospital serving the Yuba-Sutter bi-county region — Adventist-Rideout in Marysville — had nine hospitalized virus patients as of Monday’s update including two in the ICU. The hospital one week earlier had six virus patients including one in an ICU.