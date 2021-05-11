More California counties could upgrade COVID tiers. Sacramento, Placer still waiting

California health officials will update counties’ COVID-19 restriction levels later this morning, likely one of the final few weekly assessments before the state plans to drop the tier framework and fully reopen the economy in a little over a month.

Five counties currently in the so-called orange tier — Mono, Modoc, Monterey, San Mateo and Sonoma — entered this week eligible to move to the least-restrictive tier, yellow, if their case and test positivity rates hold low enough in today’s update from the California Department of Public Health.

Two counties that are one stage lower in the red tier, Del Norte and Madera, could move from red to orange in today’s assignments.

Most of the state’s 58 counties are currently in the orange tier, which allows most businesses to be open with modifications including social distancing requirements and capacity limits.

Seven counties, most notably Los Angeles and San Francisco, are now in the yellow tier, which allows for higher capacity limits than the orange stage.

Other than Del Norte and Madera, the remaining 10 counties still in the red tier — including Sacramento, Placer and Yuba in the greater capital region — have yet to tally the first of two consecutive weeks meeting the criteria necessary to advance to the orange tier.

Any red county that continues to not meet orange-tier requirements in today’s update would not be able to move into the orange tier any earlier than May 25 and also could not advance to the yellow tier before the planned June 15 end to the tier structure. Counties must stay in a tier level at least three weeks before advancing.

Red-tier counties are subject to tighter capacity limits than the orange tier, and a few types of businesses — mostly indoor, entertainment-based establishments — are ordered to remain closed.

No California county has been in the strictest tier, purple, since early April. Purple-tier restrictions kept restaurant dining rooms, gyms, movie theaters and several other establishments closed for indoor operations.

The four tiers also govern crowd sizes allowed at both indoor and outdoor venue events, such as sporting events and live performances.

California’s COVID-19 numbers still improving

Business reopenings come as California’s statewide COVID-19 activity has continued to decline in recent weeks.

CDPH on Monday reported the state’s test positivity rate at a flat 1% for the previous seven days, yet another record low for the entire pandemic. The rate soared as high as 17% at the start of 2021 during the winter surge; prior to that, its lowest point had been 3%, recorded last October.

About 1,500 patients remain in hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases, down from nearly 22,000 at the height of the winter surge. The number in intensive care units was 368 as of Monday’s update, which is the lowest for the entire pandemic, according to the state.

CDPH reports about 25 residents per day were dying of the virus as of mid-April, the latest available period with up-to-date data. That’s the lowest rate since March 2020. The one-week average shot up to daily 670 fatalities in early January due to the surge.

To date, more than 61,200 Californians have died of COVID-19 among 3.66 million who have tested positive, according to CDPH.

Half of Californians now vaccinated

As of a Monday update by state health officials, about 50% of California’s 39.5 million residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Close to 14.4 million are fully vaccinated, with another 5.3 million partially vaccinated with a single dose of the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna, according to CDPH.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that the Pfizer vaccine has been granted emergency use authorization in juveniles ages 12 through 15. That should clear the way in the coming days for Pfizer to be used in that age group in California, making roughly 2 million more adolescents eligible for the jabs.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 65% of California’s 18-and-older population is now at least partially vaccinated. That’s seven percentage points higher than the national average of 58%, and ranks 11th highest among the 50 states.

Sacramento area by the numbers

The six-county capital region of Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Yolo, Sutter and Yuba counties has reported more than 166,000 lab-confirmed cases and at least 2,432 virus deaths over the course of the pandemic.

Sacramento County has reported 104,491 cases and 1,676 resident deaths from COVID-19, last updated Monday. The county health office has added 10 confirmed virus fatalities since May 4.

The countywide hospitalized total has been on a slight decline, reported Monday at 94, down from 103 one week earlier. The ICU total has ticked up from 19 to 22 in the past week.

Placer County health officials have confirmed a total of 22,610 infections and 291 deaths through Monday. Placer has reported two deaths in the past week.

State data on Tuesday showed 48 virus patients in Placer hospitals, up from 38 one week earlier, while the ICU patient count dropped from seven to six.

Yolo County has reported 13,821 total cases and 207 deaths, with two deaths added in the past week.

Yolo had four virus patients hospitalized as of Monday’s state data update including one in an ICU, compared to five one week with none in intensive care.

El Dorado County has reported 10,141 positive test results and 112 deaths. El Dorado has increased its death toll by two in the past week.

State data on Monday showed El Dorado with no hospitalized patients, after having two virus patients with one in an ICU on May 3.

In Sutter County, at least 9,421 residents have tested positive for the virus and 105 have died, with no new deaths reported in the past week. Yuba County, which shares a health office with Sutter, has reported 6,253 infections and 41 dead, including one fatality in the past week.

Adventist-Rideout in Marysville — Yuba-Sutter bi-county region’s lone hospital — had 11 hospitalized virus patients as of Monday’s update, down from 17 on May 3, while the ICU total has held at one.