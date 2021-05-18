7 counties could advance as California enters final 4 weeks of COVID tier restrictions

As many as seven counties could move to more-relaxed COVID-19 restriction levels in California’s tiered reopening system later this morning, when health officials give one of the final weekly updates before the planned June 15 end of the tier structure.

Amador, Orange, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Tuolumne counties all entered this week eligible to move from the orange tier to yellow, the loosest in the framework, if their COVID-19 case rates hold low enough, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Tehama and Yuba counties could move from red to orange.

Nine other counties entered this week in the red tier but are not eligible for promotion today: Del Norte, Merced, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Shasta, Solano and Stanislaus.

To move from red to orange, a county must record an average daily case rate below six per 100,000 residents in two consecutive weekly updates from CDPH. None of those nine counties came in below six per 100,000 last week, meaning the earliest any of them could advance is May 25, if they meet the criteria today and next week.

Placer County came closest to the cutoff last week, at 6.4 per 100,000.

Most of the state’s 58 counties are in the orange tier, which allows most businesses to be open with modifications including social distancing and capacity limit requirements. Nine counties, including Los Angeles and San Francisco, are in the yellow tier, which allows for higher capacity limits than orange.

Red-tier counties are subject to tighter capacity limits than the orange tier, and a few types of businesses — mostly indoor, entertainment-based establishments — are ordered to remain closed.

No California county has been in the strictest tier, purple, since early April. Purple restrictions kept restaurant dining rooms, gyms, movie theaters and several other types of establishments closed for indoor operations.

Sacramento County’s COVID-19 case rate plateaued for several weeks, from late February through the start of May, but has been declining over the past two weeks, state and local data show. The county data tracker lists the latest one-week rate at 5.2 daily cases per 100,000, down from 8.1 on May 1.

However, the weekly tier list updates from CDPH assess the data on a longer lag time than the county does, meaning it is possible CDPH will not credit Sacramento with a rate below six per 100,000 in this week’s update.

Local health officials have stressed the importance of getting vaccinated, as Sacramento County residents have consistently trailed California’s statewide rates for full and partial vaccination by a few percentage points each.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and state health chief Dr. Mark Ghaly on Monday announced California will wait until June 15 to implement recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying those who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks in most settings. The statewide mask mandate has been in place since last June.

Newsom and CDPH say that the June 15 target for reopening California’s economy would only be delayed by significant setbacks to COVID-19 hospitalizations or vaccine supply, neither of which have materialized in the six weeks since that date was first announced.

“We encourage everyone to remain vigilant, to adhere to the California mask mandate, in anticipation that all of our businesses will be able to open up safely on June 15,” Sacramento County health spokeswoman Janna Haynes said Monday. “The last thing we want to happen is a late-breaking surge of cases because people have decided they no longer need to be careful.”

More COVID-19 record lows for California

Statewide coronavirus transmission has continued to dwindle, building on previous progress and regularly setting new record lows in key metrics.

CDPH on Monday reported California’s test positivity at 0.9% for the prior seven days — the first time since testing began that the rate has dropped beneath 1%. At its worst point during the winter surge, California’s positivity topped 17%.

Virus hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are also at their lowest points since the earliest weeks of the health crisis.

CDPH on Monday reported a seven-day average of 22 deaths per day, which is the state’s lowest since March 30, 2020. The crisis peaked at more than 670 deaths per day in early January.

In Monday’s update, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in hospital beds fell below 1,400 for the first time since March 2020, including a record-low 328 in intensive care units.

Over the course of the pandemic, California has recorded about 3.67 million lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 61,510 deaths from the disease.

Three-fifths of eligible Californians have had a vaccine, CDC says

More than 15.5 million Californians are now fully vaccinated, and over 20.3 million have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, CDPH said Monday.

California last Thursday opened vaccine eligibility to adolescents ages 12 through 15, who make up roughly 2 million of the state’s 39.5 million residents.

According to CDC, 62% of California’s 12-and-older population is now at least partially vaccinated. That’s six percentage points higher than the national average of 56%, and ranks 11th highest among the 50 states.

Sacramento area: Deaths slowing, but toll inches toward 2,500

The six-county capital region of Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Yolo, Sutter and Yuba counties has reported more than 167,000 lab-confirmed cases and at least 2,454 virus deaths over the course of the pandemic.

Sacramento County has reported 105,164 cases and 1,693 resident deaths from COVID-19, last updated Monday. The county health office has added 15 confirmed virus fatalities since May 11.

The countywide hospitalized total is declining, reported Monday at 79, down from 94 one week earlier. The ICU total has held mostly steady, last reported at 22.

Placer County health officials have confirmed a total of 22,720 infections and 293 deaths through Monday. Placer has reported two deaths in the past week.

State data on Monday showed 39 virus patients in Placer hospitals, down from 48 one week earlier, while the ICU count rose from six to eight.

Yolo County has reported 13,874 total cases and 208 deaths, with one death added in the past week.

Yolo had two virus patients hospitalized as of Monday’s state data update and none in intensive care, down from four hospitalized and one in an ICU a week earlier.

El Dorado County has reported 10,213 positive test results and 113 deaths. El Dorado has reported one death in the past week.

State data on Monday showed El Dorado with two hospitalized patients, neither in an ICU, after having no virus patients hospitalized one week prior.

In Sutter County, at least 9,459 residents have tested positive for the virus and 106 have died, with one new death reported in the past week. Yuba County, which shares a health office with Sutter, has reported 6,292 infections and 41 dead, with no deaths recorded int he past week.

Adventist-Rideout in Marysville — Yuba-Sutter bi-county region’s lone hospital — had eight hospitalized virus patients as of Monday’s update from CDPH, down from 11 one week earlier, while the ICU total increased from one to three.