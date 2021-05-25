Placer, 4 other California counties could advance in COVID restriction tiers today

California health officials Tuesday morning will update counties’ COVID-19 risk tier levels, which determine business and activity restrictions based on local virus transmission rates.

As many as five counties could be promoted into looser tiers by the California Department of Public Health.

Sacramento County is not one of them.

Inyo, Plumas and Yolo counties could join the least-restrictive tier, yellow, while Placer and Merced could leave the red tier and enter the looser orange tier, if their daily case rates stay below the required thresholds in the state’s weekly assessment.

A large majority of the state entered this week in either the orange or yellow tier, while just 10 of the state’s 58 counties were still in the red tier: Placer and Merced, plus Sacramento, Del Norte, Nevada, San Joaquin, Shasta, Solano, Stanislaus and Yuba.

Of that group, only Placer and Merced recorded the first of two consecutive weeks required of meeting orange-tier criteria to advance to that level in last week’s update. For the remaining eight, the earliest they can join the orange tier is June 1, provided they meet the requirements in Tuesday’s and next week’s updates from CDPH.

Red-tier counties are subject to tighter capacity limits than the orange and yellow tiers, and a few types of businesses — mostly indoor entertainment such as bowling alleys — are ordered to remain closed.

The strictest tier, purple, kept restaurant dining rooms, gyms, movie theaters and several other types of establishments closed for indoor operations. No county has been in purple since early April.

The case rate threshold between the red and orange tier is a daily average of six lab-confirmed cases per 100,000 residents. Sacramento was among four counties that came in just above that mark last week, at 6.3 per 100,000. Nevada County’s rate was 6.1 per 100,000, San Joaquin’s was 6.2 and Solano’s was 6.7.

Placer County squeaked under the wire at a daily rate of 5.9 cases per 100,000 residents in last week’s data assessment from the state.

In a teleconference with reporters Thursday, health officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said new cases in Sacramento are finally trending down after several weeks of plateau and that the county expects to tally credit toward the orange tier in today’s update, based on numbers maintained by the county.

State Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly confirmed last week that California remains on track to end the tier framework on June 15, as announced in early April. Ghaly also said that social distancing restrictions will no longer be required at businesses, and that fully vaccinated Californians will not have to wear masks in most settings.

The main exceptions for restrictions ending are for what the state calls “mega events,” defined as indoor crowds with more than 5,000 attendees and outdoor crowds of over 10,000 — things like baseball games, concerts and parades.

The state said indoor mega events would require attendees to either verify vaccination status or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, though a footnote on the CDPH webpage for reopening says venues can accept self-attestation for either.

Vaccine verification or negative test protocols are a recommendation, not requirement, for outdoor mega events.

Employers will also remain subject to Cal/OSHA workplace standards.

Kasirye said that even if the county only exits the red tier only a week or two before the tier format ends, those extra days could make a difference for local businesses affected by the state health order. She said it would also reflect progress being made in driving down the local case rate.

“We want to get as low as possible when we get to June 15.”

California’s COVID-19 numbers improve on record lows

CDPH on Monday reported California’s test positivity at 0.8% for the prior seven days — the lowest reading for this metric throughout the entire pandemic, improving on a record of 0.9% set early last week. At California’s worst point of the winter surge, positivity topped 17%.

Virus hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are also at their lowest points ever recorded. The state on Monday reported there were 1,261 confirmed cases in hospital beds statewide, the fewest since CDPH started keeping track in March 2020. Just 307 were in intensive care, also the fewest of the pandemic. Those numbers peaked in January at nearly 22,000 hospitalized and close to 5,000 in intensive care units.

State health officials report the latest fatality rate at an average of 17 deaths per day as of early May, which is the state’s lowest since late March 2020. The rolling one-week death rate peaked at more than 670 per day in early 2021.

More than 3.67 million Californians have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 61,762 have died since the start of the health crisis, according to CDPH.

Over 21 million vaccinated; Moderna seeks OK for ages 12 to 17

Close to 16.7 million Californians are fully vaccinated with either two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson, and about 4.5 million more have had a first dose of Pfizer or Moderna, state health officials said Monday.

That means more than 42% of California’s 39.5 million residents are fully vaccinated, and about 54% are at least partially immunized.

The state on May 13 opened eligibility to youths ages 12 to 15, after federal agencies cleared the Pfizer vaccine for use in those adolescents. There are roughly 2 million children in that age group in California.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data updated Monday, 65% of Californians ages 12 and older have had at least one dose of vaccine, which ranks 11th among U.S. states and is ahead of the national average of 59%.

Moderna, currently authorized for use only in ages 18 and older, on Tuesday released preliminary clinical data saying its two-dose vaccine is 100% effective in ages 12 through 17. The company says it plans to apply for emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in early June.

Sacramento area: Hospitalizations, deaths continue to slow

The six-county capital region of Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Yolo, Sutter and Yuba counties has close to 169,000 lab-confirmed cases and at least 2,462 virus deaths over the course of the pandemic.

Sacramento County has reported 105,845 cases and 1,699 resident deaths from COVID-19, last updated Monday. The county health office has added six confirmed virus fatalities in the past week, down from 15 the previous week.

The countywide hospitalized total has slowly been declining. The tally as of Monday stood at 79, same as the previous Monday, according to CDPH, but both are down the 103 reported May 3. The total on Sunday dropped to 76, which tied for the county’s fewest in hospital beds since early October. The ICU total has dropped from 22 to 15 in the past week.

Placer County health officials have confirmed a total of 22,918 infections and 295 deaths through Monday. Placer has reported two deaths in the past week, same as the prior week.

State data on Monday showed 29 virus patients in Placer hospitals, decreasing from 39 one week earlier, while the ICU count dropped from eight to five.

Yolo County has reported 13,939 total cases and 208 deaths. Yolo has not reported any new deaths in the past week, after adding one the previous week.

Yolo had two virus patients hospitalized as of Monday’s state data update, both in intensive care, compared to two hospitalized but neither in an ICU a week earlier.

El Dorado County has reported 10,266 positive test results and 113 deaths. El Dorado has reported no new deaths in the past week, after reporting one the previous week.

State data showed El Dorado with six hospitalized patients, up from two a week earlier, with none in intensive care either day.

In Sutter County, at least 9,499 residents have tested positive for the virus and 106 have died. Yuba County, which shares a health office with Sutter, has reported 6,340 total infections and 41 dead. Neither county reported any deaths in the past week.

Adventist-Rideout in Marysville — Yuba-Sutter bi-county region’s lone hospital — had six hospitalized virus patients as of Monday’s update, down from eight a week earlier. The ICU total fell from three to zero.