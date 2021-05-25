Here’s what is open now that Placer County has finally moved to the COVID orange tier

Mason McNay and Amber Bebben of Meadow Vista speak with their server Destinee Scott on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Auburn Alehouse Annex in Auburn. After months of restrictions, restaurants can add indoor seating capacity after Placer County moved into the state’s orange tier for COVID-19 risk. jpierce@sacbee.com

Placer County was moved to the orange tier of COVID-19 risk on Tuesday, allowing many indoor spaces to reopen at greater capacity ahead of the June 15 state reopening.

The county’s test positivity rate is 2%, the lowest it’s been in over a month. The county’s daily case rate, which has been problematic in recent months, keeping the county in the more restrictive red tier since March, has now fallen to 4.4 cases per 100,000.

Twenty people are currently hospitalized in Placer County hospitals with COVID-19, five of them in the intensive care unit, according to the county’s dashboard.

The relaxed restrictions in the orange tier now mean restaurants, theaters and churches can now open at 50% indoor capacity, according to the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Bars, breweries and distilleries that do not serve meals are also cleared to open indoors and outdoors at 25% capacity, after being closed for indoor service for much of the pandemic.

Concert venues, fitness centers and gyms can increase indoor capacity to 35% or more with proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

And family entertainment centers and indoor playgrounds can open to 25% capacity or a maximum of 50% capacity if all guests test negative or show proof of vaccination, too.

Placer County has been a leader in the Sacramento region in getting its residents vaccinated. Nearly 80% of those over the age of 65 have received at least one dose and nearly half the adult population is fully vaccinated.