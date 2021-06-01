Sacramento, 3 other California counties could join orange tier of COVID restrictions

California health officials on Tuesday morning will give their penultimate weekly update to the state’s COVID-19 tier list, which determines restrictions for counties based on recent coronavirus activity.

Sacramento County, among eight of California’s 58 counties that entered this week in the tighter red tier, may finally enter the looser orange stage for the first time since the tier structure was introduced last August.

Promotion to orange would loosen current capacity limits, allow a few more types of indoor businesses to open and permit larger crowd sizes at both indoor and outdoor events. Neighboring Placer County made the move last week.

The threshold between red and orange is a daily case rate of six or fewer per 100,000 residents, and counties must meet that requirement two straight weeks to be promoted. Sacramento in last week’s update recorded 5.5 per 100,000, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The tier framework is set to be retired June 15, the same date California will adopt recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on face coverings, effectively ending the mask mandate for the fully vaccinated except in certain limited circumstances such as on public transportation.

Because of the two-week requirement, if Sacramento County does not meet the mark in Tuesday’s update, it will remain in the red until the June 15 end date.

Local health officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye has said multiple times in recent weeks that the county does not plan to impose its own tighter restrictions after that date, even if virus transmission rates are slightly higher in the capital region than California as a whole.

Three other red-tier counties — Nevada, San Joaquin and Solano — also came in under six per 100,000 last week and are eligible to move up to orange if they do so again on Tuesday.

The four remaining red-tier counties — Del Norte, Shasta, Stanislaus and Yuba — did not meet the requirements last week and therefore can advance no sooner than June 8, just one week before the system ends. If they don’t meet orange-tier criteria this week, they’ll stay stuck in red until June 15.

Four orange-tier counties — Marin, Monterey, San Benito and Ventura — could move into the loosest tier, yellow, this week, which would further relax capacity and crowd size restrictions.

The strictest tier, purple, kept restaurant dining rooms, gyms, movie theaters and several other types of establishments closed for indoor operations. No county has been in purple since early April.

All tier changes announced Tuesday officially go into effect Wednesday.

Kasirye said last month that even if the county only exits the red tier a couple of weeks before the tier format ends, those extra days could make a difference for local businesses affected by the state health order. She said it would also reflect progress being made in driving down the local case rate.

“We want to get as low as possible when we get to June 15,” she said.

Even more record lows for COVID-19 activity in California

CDPH on Monday reported California’s test positivity at 0.7% for the prior seven days — the lowest rate for the entire pandemic, improving on a record of 0.8% set early last week. Positivity, a measure of the level of spread of COVID-19, topped 17% during the worst of California’s winter surge.

Virus hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are also at or near their lowest points since the start of the health crisis.

The state on Monday reported there were 1,057 confirmed cases in hospital beds statewide, the fewest since CDPH started keeping track in March 2020. Just 259 were in intensive care. Those numbers peaked in January at nearly 22,000 hospitalized and close to 5,000 in intensive care units.

State health officials report the latest fatality rate at an average of 19 deaths per day as of early May. The rolling one-week death rate peaked at more than 670 per day in early 2021.

More than 3.68 million Californians have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 62,011 have died since the start of the health crisis, according to CDPH.

Over 70% of adults at least partially vaccinated

Gov. Gavin Newsom in a tweet on Memorial Day announced that 70% of California adults have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In total, more than 17.3 million Californians are fully vaccinated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to CDPH figures updated Monday. Another 4.4 million were partially vaccinated with one dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

That total, of 21.7 million who are partially or fully vaccinated, equates to about 55% of the state’s 39.5 million residents. With the vaccine only authorized for those ages 12 and older, about 64% of the roughly 34 million eligible Californians are at least partially vaccinated.

According to the CDC, California’s 12-and-older vaccination rate ranks 12th among the 50 states. Vermont ranked first at 80% of eligible residents vaccinated; Mississippi came last at 40%.

Sacramento-area activity slowing, but death toll near 2,500

The six-county capital region of Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Yolo, Sutter and Yuba counties has reported close to 170,000 lab-confirmed cases and at least 2,472 virus deaths over the course of the pandemic.

As of early Tuesday, none of those counties’ health offices has reported numbers from the three-day Memorial Day weekend.

Sacramento County has reported 106,265 cases and 1,707 resident deaths from COVID-19, last updated Friday.

The countywide hospitalized total has been declining. The tally as of Monday was 64 patients, its lowest point since June 2020 and down from 79 one week ago, state data show. The ICU total, though, grew from 15 to 18.

Hospitalizations in Sacramento peaked the week of Christmas, when nearly 520 were concurrently hospitalized, about one-fifth of the county’s licensed bed total.

Placer County health officials have confirmed a total of 23,004 infections and 297 deaths through last Friday.

State data on Monday showed 32 virus patients in Placer hospitals, a slight increase from 29 one week earlier, with the ICU count dropping from five to four.

Yolo County has reported 13,982 total cases and 208 deaths.

Yolo had three virus patients hospitalized as of Monday’s state data update, none of them in intensive care, compared to two hospitalized patients, both in ICUs, a week earlier.

El Dorado County has reported 10,296 positive test results and 113 deaths.

State data showed El Dorado with two hospitalized patients, down from six one week earlier, with the ICU count going from zero to one.

In Sutter County, at least 9,527 residents have tested positive for the virus and 106 have died. Yuba County, which shares a health office with Sutter, has reported 6,371 total infections and 41 dead.

Adventist-Rideout in Marysville — Yuba-Sutter bi-county region’s lone hospital — had four hospitalized virus patients as of Monday’s update, down from six a week earlier. The ICU total held at zero.