Sacramento Kings order employees to get COVID vaccine. But one group is exempt

The Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors warm up before their NBA California Classic game Tuesday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The Kings have directed employees to get COVID-19 vaccines by Nov. 1. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

The Sacramento Kings became the latest high-profile area employer Thursday to require its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Most of them, anyway.

The Kings announced that full- and part-time employees must get the COVID vaccine by Nov. 1, as the organization ramps up employment in anticipation of a full slate of NBA games, concerts and other events at Golden 1 Center this fall.

But one crucial segment of the Kings’ employee base is exempted.

A source within the organization said the Kings won’t require their players, who are represented by the National Basketball Players Association, to get their shots. The union’s executive director, Michele Roberts, told Yahoo Sports in early July that about 90% of the league’s players have been vaccinated.

The source said other unionized employees are exempt as well, and the team is talking to the unions “to get full commitment.”

Already the region’s two major hospital chains, Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Health, have ordered their employees to get vaccinated. The state has issued a mandate for its workforce, although those who refuse to get vaccines can instead wear masks and submit to regular coronavirus testing.

Kings Chairman Vivek Ranadive, in a prepared statement, said the latest surge in COVID infections spurred the organization to impose the vaccine mandate.

“Tragically, this pandemic is not over and with the rising number of cases we have made the decision to require all Sacramento Kings team members to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment,” Ranadive said.

“Health and safety are our utmost priority, and vaccines are the best tool available to protect one another and eradicate this virus.” Exceptions will be made for those with religious objections or medical conditions.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, who has proposed issuing a similar mandate for city employees, supported Ranadive’s decision. He called it an “important step to protect the health of their workforce and the thousands of people who visit Golden 1 Center.”