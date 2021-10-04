Headed to Golden 1 Center? Here’s what you need to know about COVID-19 testing, more

The Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors warm up before their NBA California Classic game Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

The Golden 1 Center recently tightened its COVID-19 safety protocols — after months of hosting large events at the popular downtown Sacramento arena.

Unvaccinated event attendees need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within two days of the event. This is a recent change, as of Sept. 24, that negated a brief period in which the center allowed 72 hours.

Here’s what anyone headed to watch the Sacramento Kings play (or going to attend other events at the venue) should know about the center’s COVID-19 rules, what kind of COVID-19 tests are permitted and how you can get a test at the nearby Downtown Commons shopping center:

Golden 1 Center COVID-19 protocols

Following the NBA and state health and safety guidelines, all fans ages two and up will be required to show proof that they are fully vaccinated or supply a negative COVID-19 test within two days of entry. Fully vaccinated fans have the option to show their state-administered vaccine card, a picture of their card, or proof of vaccination through an app.

Unvaccinated fans have an option to show a printed document or an electronic test result on the attendee’s phone or mobile device of a PCR or rapid test.

Test results must be from a test provider or laboratory and show the patient’s name, type of test performed, date of the test and negative test result. Home tests are not permitted.

Permitted electronic test results types include:

Email

Text message

Mobile application record

Permitted forms of proof of vaccination include:

State issued vaccination card

Picture of vaccination card

Mobile application record

Negative COVID-19 tests and proof of vaccination will be compared with the attendees’ I.D.

How to get a COVID-19 test before the event

Golden 1 Center ticket holders can utilize the nearby pop-up testing site located at 1801 Q Street at a discounted rate of $29 for a rapid antigen test. Fans can text (916)-403-1120 to schedule an appointment.

Walk-ins are permitted on event days, but fans should plan to arrive early as lines and wait times can be long. You can also explore other Sacramento County Public Health COVID-19 testing sites before game day.

Mask policy at Golden 1

All guests ages two and up are required to wear a mask at all times within the arena except when actively eating or drinking at your seat in a designated eating area. Approved face coverings include:

KN95 masks

N95 masks

Cloth masks

Surgical masks

Unapproved face coverings include:

Bandanas

Gaiters

Masks with ventilators

Guidelines may differ for particular concerts and events. Visit the Golden 1 Center’s website for specific protocols.

This story was originally published October 4, 2021 11:45 AM.