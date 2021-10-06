COVID-19 boosters: Here’s the latest on J&J and where to get a vaccine in Sacramento

When the White House in August announced its plan to begin administering booster shots to people who got a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, recipients of the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine were left in the dark about whether they, too, would need a booster and when they could get one.

On Tuesday, the more than 1.8 million Californians who have received the J&J vaccine to date got some clarity: J&J submitted an Emergency Use Authorization request for boosters to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for people 18 and older. The company maintains that unlike the other two vaccines, immunity granted by the one-shot vaccine does not wane over time, but that boosters will provide a higher level of protection against the virus.

While it is still uncertain exactly when those boosters may become available — the company left it up to the FDA to determine how long after an initial dose people should get the booster — the FDA will have a meeting to review booster data from J&J as well as Moderna next week.

Currently, a Moderna third shot is only recommended for use in immunocompromised individuals.

If and when both the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention give a thumbs up, the Moderna and J&J boosters will join Pfizer’s as ready for wider use.

So, J&J and Moderna recipients, hang tight. For Pfizer recipients, here’s a refresher on booster shot eligibility and how to get a vaccine appointment.

Booster eligibility

So far, the California Department of Public Health differentiates between people who should receive a Pfizer booster and people who might consider receiving a booster. Those in the former category include anyone age 65 and above, long term care residents and anyone ages 50 to 64 with an underlying medical condition or anyone who is at an increased risk of social inequities.

People ages 18 to 40 with underlying medical conditions and people ages 18 to 64 who are at increased risk of coronavirus exposure because of their job or institutional setting should consider getting the booster, according to CDPH. Those risky occupations include:

First responders

Education workers

Food and agriculture workers

Manufacturing workers

Corrections workers

U.S. Postal Service workers

Public transit workers

Grocery store workers

Any Pfizer recipients getting the booster must also be at least six months past the date of their second dose as well.

Where to get a booster in Sacramento

Boosters are available at healthcare providers, clinics and pharmacies just like the regular vaccine, according to CDPH. You can find a walk-in clinic or make an appointment at myturn.ca.gov or by calling 833-422-4255.

You can schedule an appointment for a booster at CVS, Walgreens or with UC Davis Health online. While you can get a third shot or booster at Sacramento County vaccine clinics, Sacramento County Public Health prefers individuals get that next dose from a healthcare provider because of the restrictions around eligibility.

