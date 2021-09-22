Flu season is coming. Here’s where Sacramento County will offer free vaccines this fall

Efrain and Barbara Corona sit in their car as a nurse administers a flu shot at a Sacramento County flu vaccine clinic hosted at The Church of Christ in South Sacramento on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Sacramento County will begin vaccine clinics for flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines next week. jpierce@sacbee.com

Sacramento County is starting up vaccine clinics next week where residents can get both the flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine. As we head into the second winter of the pandemic — this time with likely more face-to-face interaction — public health experts say getting a flu shot is critical.

“Last year we had a light season, and that’s probably because of the measures we had in place where a lot of the places either had social distancing, masking or were actually not in operation,” said Dr. Olivia Kasirye, the Sacramento County public health officer. “This time around, a lot of places are open, so it’s very important that we get that additional protection and get the flu shot.”

Rachel Allen, who manages immunizations in the county, also urged people not to delay getting the flu shot for any reason.

“We would love to see you at our COVID or flu clinics, but if you can obtain those vaccines sooner, please do so,” Allen said during the same briefing where Kasirye spoke last week.

Pharmacies including CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid as well as healthcare providers are also giving out immunizations as flu season draws closer, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined it is safe to administer both the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot at the same time.

Here’s where you can get a flu shot in Sacramento County for free, without insurance, through the Immunization Assistance Program. The vaccine schedule will be updated with more dates and locations added online as well.

Tuesday, Sept. 28 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bates Elementary, 180 Primasing Ave.

Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at North Highlands Recreation Center, 6040 Watt Ave.

Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Citrus Heights Community Center, 6300 Fountain Square Drive

Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Laguna Creek High School, 9050 Vicino Drive

Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Galt Flea Market, 610 Chabella Ave.

Saturday, Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sleep Train Arena, 1 Sports Parkway

Tuesday, Oct. 19 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at a to-be-determined Sacramento City Unified School District location

Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mission Oaks Community Center, 4701 Gibbons Drive

Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd.

Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Loaves & Fishes, 1351 North C St.

Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Folsom Cordova Unified School District-District Office, 1965 Birkmont Drive

Tuesday, Nov. 2 at a to-be-determined time and Robla School District/Twin Rivers Unified School District location

Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pannell Meadowview Community Center, 2450 Meadowview Road

Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rio Linda Depot Building and Park, 6730 Front St.

Saturday, Nov. 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Hagginwood Community Center, 3271 Marysville Blvd.