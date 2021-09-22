COVID cases in Placer County showing signs of decline after surging in August, data show

Cases of COVID-19 are showing signs of letting up in Placer County, data show, after surging earlier this month fueled by the delta variant.

The county’s test positivity rate was 7.6% Wednesday, dropping from a high of 12.7% on Aug. 13. The case rate for the county now stands at 31.2 cases per 100,000, down from 49.1 cases per 100,000 on Aug. 13.

There are 161 people being treated for the virus in Placer County hospitals, with 53 in the ICU. Of those hospitalized, at least nine people are fully vaccinated, but only two of the three major hospitals in Placer are reporting vaccination status of patients, so the full number of affected patients is unknown.

Twenty-one people died of COVID-related causes in August, according to the county’s epidemiology report. Those 65 and older remain the largest risk group for serious illness and death, with adults in that age group accounting for 285 of the county’s total 330 deaths.

The report said “3 out of 330 COVID-related deaths were confirmed to have been (people who were) fully vaccinated prior to their COVID illness. All 3 decedents had multiple comorbidities.”

Epidemiologists attempted to interview more than 5,000 people to investigate exposures. Of those, 1,049 responded, showing household transmission remains the leading cause of exposure, the epidemiology report said. School-related exposures accounted for 44 of 823 cases reported in August, the report said.

On Aug. 31, Placer County public health officials issued a new health warning out of concern for the rising number of hospitalizations. At the time, COVID-19 patients occupied nearly one third of all licensed beds in the county. In response, the county asked residents to use “high-quality” masks while indoors, such as surgical or KN95 masks.

Prior to this surge, Placer County was among the most vaccinated counties in California, reporting more 400,000 doses administered and more than half of its adult population fully vaccinated. Nearly half, 47.7%, of its youth population is also fully vaccinated.

The majority of those affected by the surge in delta variant cases were vaccinated, the county said last month.

“While vaccination may not fully prevent infection, it’s one of the best tools we have to reduce the risk of severe illness and hospitalization,” the county said.

