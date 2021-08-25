Delta COVID cases surge in Placer — county recommends indoor-mask use, vaccinations

Placer County health officials are now recommending residents use masks indoors regardless of vaccination status as hospitalizations for the delta variant of COVID-19 surge in the region.

“The delta surge has resulted in record numbers of COVID-related hospitalizations this week and is leaving our local hospitals with less room to absorb more patients requiring hospitalization,” the county said in a news release Wednesday. “Hospitals in Placer County are providing critical care in areas not typically designed for that purpose, report a high level of acuity in their patients, and are experiencing strains on their workforce.”

Placer County reported 231 positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with 49 patients hospitalized in the ICU. Rates of hospitalizations are now comparable to peak coronavirus activity in December and January, when the county reported 216 positive cases in one day and had 32 people hospitalized in the ICU, according to state data. Countywide, there are now 12 remaining ICU beds.

“COVID patients occupy nearly one-third of licensed beds, a higher share relative to hospitals in other communities,” the county said.

Cases and hospitalizations in Placer County are similar to those in Alameda, Kern and Contra Costa counties, according to data from the California Department of Public Health.

Neighboring Sacramento County reported 420 were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, 106 of which were hospitalized in intensive care. El Dorado County reported significantly fewer hospitalizations — 23 COVID-positive patients, three in ICU beds.

Placer County health officials said the majority of patients hospitalized were not vaccinated.

“Our individual actions during this delta surge are impacting everyone, including those seeking health care or in-person instruction,” said Interim Health Officer Dr. Rob Oldham in a statement. “Placer County Public Health stands behind organizations who take precautions to support our community’s efforts to preserve key infrastructure such as implementing universal indoor masking, which is much less disruptive than other restrictions experienced during the pandemic.”

The county said in addition to rising hospitalization, COVID-19 cases in schools are also on the rise, prompting the temporary cancellation of some in-person instruction.

“School-related cases were uncommon and largely isolated with previous COVID-19 variants, yet early signs point to more students and staff who are turning up positive as a result of a COVID exposure,” the county said.

The county is advising residents to use higher-quality masks such as a surgical or N95 mask to reduce the risk of infections, as well as getting vaccinated.

“While vaccination may not fully prevent infection, it’s one of the best tools we have to reduce the risk of severe illness and hospitalization,” the county said.

The advisory comes six weeks after Sacramento County issued a similar recommendation. Sacramento County issued a mask mandate two weeks later.