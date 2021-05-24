Domestic violence is on the rise in Sacramento. How neighbors, businesses can help

Trigger warning: upsetting subjects that pertain to domestic violence and abuse are discussed in this Q&A discussion.

Joyce Bilyeu, director of client services at The Family Justice Center in Sacramento said her organization saw a 112% increase in new and returning clients in 2020.

According to The National Domestic Violence Hotline, their contacts decreased when stay-at-home orders were first put into place and once the orders slowly began to lift, their contacts increased by 9% compared to the same period in 2019.

Reports of domestic violence cases are increasing both nationally and locally. Experts believe the increasing demand to stay home and social isolation plays a major part in the rise in numbers and communities, businesses, and neighbors can play a critical role in a victim’s journey of escaping abuse.

In a series of reporting done by the Sacramento Bee’s Equity Lab, we’ve explored the rise in domestic violence cases after shelter-in-place orders were partially lifted, how to spot abuse and how to help as an ally.

In an interview with WEAVE’s Chief Program Officer, Jaime Gerigk answered our questions on how to identify domestic abuse from both inside and outside of a relationship, how to help and how to get help.

WEAVE is a California nonprofit public benefit corporation. Their mission is to promote safe and healthy relationships and support survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and sex trafficking.

Q: How can people outside of a relationship spot domestic abuse and what should be their first step if they want to help?

A: The first steps in helping someone in an abusive relationship is to recognize the signs, respond with non-judgmental concern and empathy and refer to help and resources.

Behaviors to look out for:

Is your friend anxious about making their partner upset or angry?

Is your family member depressed and feeling isolated from friends, family and support system?

Has your neighbor shared a history of violence with you?

Has your co-worker called in sick a lot recently and withdrawn from social activities?

Q: As a neighbor, friend, or a witness of domestic abuse, what could I do to help?

A: If something doesn’t seem right with your friend, co-worker, neighbor or family member, asking them privately “Are you ok? Do you want to talk?” can make all the difference. If they choose to talk with you, then actively listen. Saying something like “I am here for you if you ever want to talk.”

It’s also important to share resources and options. “Have you heard of WEAVE? You call the support line anytime and talk to someone confidentially about what’s going on.” Or “You are not alone. Can I give you the phone number and website to WEAVE?”

Q: As a business owner/manager, what resources can I provide to help combat domestic violence in and outside of the workplace?

A: Domestic violence can be a workplace issue. Survivors of abuse are often harassed or stalked at their workplace.

These are some resources you can provide as a business owner/manager to help combat domestic violence:

Provide information such as WEAVE’s support line and website when onboarding new employees. “If you are a victim of domestic violence or sexual assault, or know someone who is, WEAVE is available 24/7 at (916) 920-2952 for information and confidential support.” Offer training for managers and human resources staff. There are legal workplace protections for victims of domestic and sexual violence in California and this information CAN BE FOUND WHERE Offer a “brown bag lunch” presentation for employees with training on how to recognize domestic violence, and how to support your co-workers. Place domestic violence resources in your break rooms, restrooms, public areas- so that anyone can take one or take a pic from their phone and have the resource when they need it. If you’ve noticed injuries or something that doesn’t feel right with your employee or co-worker, don’t be afraid to ask privately, “Are you okay? Is there anything I can do to help?” And don’t be afraid of the answer. If they disclose that they are experiencing abuse, harassment, stalking or assault, then actively listen non-judgmentally. Thank them for sharing with you. And ask them if you could give them resources for help and support.

Q: How can people being harmed get help?

A: The Sacramento Regional Family Justice Center has a wide variety of services to offer the community including emergency hotlines, programs, counseling, legal services and more.

Center for Violence Free Relationships provides services like a 24-Hour Support and Information Line, Confidential Safe House program, Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Support Groups, Legal Services, Prevention and Education and more.

You can find more WEAVE resources at their website here.

Q: If I’m an abuser, where can I go for help?

A: There are several resources in Sacramento County that provide support for those who abuse their partners and want to learn healthy relationship skills, such as ManAlive-Sacramento.

If you or anyone you know is in an abusive relationship, here’s where you can find help:

Call 911 if you are in immediate danger.

WEAVE | All of WEAVE’s services can be accessed by calling the Support and Information Line at (916) 920-2952. WEAVE’s 24-Hour Support and Information Line offers immediate intervention and support by trained peer counselors. Help is available in over 23 languages.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline provides confidential assistance to anyone affected by domestic violence through a live chat and a free 24-hour hotline: 800-799-7233.

My Sisters House | 24-Hour Helpline: (916) 428-3271

You can also talk to their advocates in person at their remote offices:

Wednesday 1-5pm at Yolo County Children’s Alliance (637 Todhunter Ave, West Sacramento)

Wednesday 1-3:30pm at the Family Justice Center (3701 Power Inn Rd. Sacramento)

Friday 8:30-1:30 at the Family Justice Center (3701 Power Inn Rd. Sacramento)

Read more of our domestic violence stories as a part of our solutions-based journalism project exploring domestic violence and isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. This public-service journalism project is funded by Blue Shield of California Foundation. Outside funders do not have editorial oversight.